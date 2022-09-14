Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

It wasn’t smooth against Troy, but the offense found it against Central Arkansas with a good balance, fewer turnovers, and with a better performance from the defense.

USC transfer Jaxson Dart has been solid at pushing the offense down the field, the rushing combination of Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins has been strong, and it should all work against a Georgia Tech team that has yet to show a ton of offensive pop.

QB Jeff Sims is a solid playmaker, but the passing game isn’t working. The Yellow Jacket O has to keep things moving to keep the Rebel attack off the field, and that’s not happening.

Georgia Tech is only converting 26% of its third down chances so far. Struggling against Clemson is one thing, but it was just okay against Western Carolina on third downs.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The run defense has been great.

Clemson’s offense might be sputtering, but Georgia Tech was able to help by allowing just 119 rushing yards. It followed it up by once again allowing just 119 yards – it’s allowing under three yards per carry so far.

The Yellow Jackets will get after the backfield. They’ve come up with seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss in the first two games, they’re going to attack Dart and make him hurry, and if Sims can get into any sort of a groove the offense should be able start to click.

The one big problem is …

What’s Going To Happen

Those third downs.

Ole Miss doesn’t care about controlling the clock, and you have to be able to take advantage of that by going on long marches to let the D rest and hold up against the quick pace.

Georgia Tech is too awful on third downs, and it’s one of the few teams in college football that keeps the ball for less time than Ole Miss. The Yellow Jacket defense will keep the team in the game, but the offense won’t be able to keep up.

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 17

Line: Ole Miss -16.5, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

