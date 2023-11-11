Ole Miss vs Georgia live score updates, highlights from Rebels' Week 11 game vs. Bulldogs

Ole Miss football will be out to score the most important win of the Lane Kiffin era when it travels to Samford Stadium to take on Georgia on Saturday.

The No. 9 Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) have won five consecutive games since a defeat to Alabama to open SEC play, most recently topping Texas A&M thanks to a blocked field goal as time expired.

No. 2 Georgia (9-0, 6-0) has not lost at home since the 2019 season. The Bulldogs dispatched an upstart Mizzou team in Athens in their most recent contest.

Should the Rebels find a way to upset the Bulldogs, it would no doubt make them a factor in the race for the College Football Playoff as the season winds down.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia score

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Ole Miss — — — — Georgia — — — —

Ole Miss vs. Georgia live updates, highlights

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Georgia on today?

Ole Miss vs. Georgia will air nationally on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app with a cable login or Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Ole Miss' game vs. Georgia is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9

Spread: Georgia (-10.5)

Over/under: 58.5

Moneyline: Georgia (-450) | Ole Miss (+340)

Ole Miss football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 12 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35 Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 2 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State*

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13 Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 9 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 13 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

