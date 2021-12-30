Ole Miss vs Baylor Prediction, Allstate Sugar Bowl Bowl Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Baylor: Allstate Sugar Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Ole Miss vs Baylor: Allstate Sugar Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 1

Game Time: 8:45 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Record: Ole Miss (10-2), Baylor (11-2)

Ole Miss vs Baylor Allstate Sugar Bowl Preview

– Well that worked out just fine. The Lane Train rolled into Oxford last year, and after going 5-5 with an Outback Bowl win, it all kicked in. Lane Kiffin’s team cranked up the offense, improved the defense, and it got to ten wins with only road losses to Alabama and Auburn.

– And Ole Miss has its guy back for one more game. QB Matt Corral doesn’t need to play in this – he’s already in the mix to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft – but he chose to play in this. Now the game has its marquee player for the average fan to watch.

– There should be an expanded College Football Playoff and the Big 12 Champion should be in it. We’re not there yet as a society, but being in the Sugar Bowl is still a massive achievement for head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor program.

Aranda had to deal with a rebuild when he took over in 2020. The Bears couldn’t score, couldn’t come up with a big defensive stop, and the 2-7 season was a disaster. There was some house cleaning, a full year to work, and then came the results with an 11-win run and a Big 12 title.

– Baylor isn’t a flashy team like Ole Miss. It wins the turnover battle, it doesn’t make a slew of mistakes, and it runs the ball really, really well. It’ll be solid more than spectacular, grinding this down while Ole Miss tries to speed it up.

Why Ole Miss, Baylor Will Win

Why Baylor Will Win The Allstate Sugar Bowl

Control.

The Bears have enough offensive pop to answer if and when Ole Miss starts going, but their job is to grind out the clock a bit. They have the running backs to do just that, and they have the defense that can attack well enough to get off the field.

The pressure is always coming from this group. Head coach Dave Aranda is a defensive coach by trade, and he and his staff have have a month to figure out how to get to Matt Corral and force him into mistakes.

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders might have played a bit too hyped up in the Big 12 Championship, but the Baylor defense had a whole lot to do with a slew of big mistakes. The D generated four picks, making it a run of four straight games with multiple takeaways and five games in the last six.

Ole Miss doesn’t have a big turnover issue, but it has yet to see a penalty it didn’t seem willing to commit, the offense isn’t great on third downs, and time of possession means nothing.

Baylor has the right formula. It’s going to run for at least 200 yards on the Rebel defensive front, and it has the lines to hold up.

However, Baylor doesn’t have …

Why Ole Miss Will Win The Allstate Sugar Bowl

Matt Corral.

It was a nice surprise for Ole Miss when he chose to come back for this game, and he should be the steady difference-maker who makes up for the team’s problems with a few huge drives.

He ran for close to 600 yards with 11 touchdowns, and he completed 68% of his passes with 20 touchdowns and just four picks. He’s not going to be fazed by the Baylor defense, and he’s not going to give up the turnovers.

It’s not like Baylor’s D can’t be worked.

TCU was able to go off for 562 yards in its win over the Bears, and six of the last eight opponents threw for 260 yards or more. Ole Miss won’t be able to get all that comfortable, but it’ll be explosive.

The Baylor offensive line is a bit leaky in pass protection, and Ole Miss – for all of its defensive issues – is able to get into the backfield.

The Rebels led the SEC in rushing, was fourth in the baton in total offense, and the points should come in bunches with 2 under center one last time.

Ole Miss vs Baylor: Allstate Sugar Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a bit more of an interesting fight than some might think.

Baylor isn’t going to get caught up in the Ole Miss offensive fun. It’ll be balanced, move the chains methodically, and it’ll limit the number of possessions and chance Matt Corral has to do something big.

Five times this season the Rebels allowed at least 200 yards rushing and passing. Auburn and Alabama were able to win with that, Arkansas went for 300/300 in its comeback close loss, Tennessee keep it tight late in a 31-26 loss, and even Vanderbilt made its game way more interesting than it should’ve been.

Baylor has gone 200/200 three times this year, and it’s about to do it again.

It won’t quite be enough to overcome the Rebel offense that will finally start to open it up in the third quarter, but it’ll make it a worthy battle to end the big New Year’s Day of games.

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs Baylor Prediction, Lines

Ole Miss 30, Baylor 27

Line: Ole Miss -1.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: New Year’s Eve in a bar

1: New Year’s Eve watching a ball drop

Allstate Sugar Bowl History

Jan. 1, 2021 Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

Jan. 1, 2020 Georgia 26, Baylor 14

Jan. 1, 2019 Texas 28, Georgia 21

Jan. 1, 2018 Alabama 24, Clemson 6

Jan. 2, 2017 Oklahoma 35, Auburn 19

Jan. 1, 2016 Mississippi 48 Oklahoma State 20

Jan. 1, 2015 Ohio State 42 Alabama 35

Jan. 2, 2014 Oklahoma 45 Alabama 31

Jan. 2, 2013 Louisville 33 Florida 23

Jan. 4, 2012 Michigan 23 Virginia Tech 20 (OT)

Jan. 4, 2011 Ohio State 31 Arkansas 26

Jan. 1, 2010 Florida 51 Cincinnati 24

Jan. 1, 2009 Utah 31 Alabama 17

Jan. 1, 2008 Georgia 41 Hawaii 10

Jan. 3, 2007 LSU 41 Notre Dame 14

Jan. 2, 2006 West Virginia 38 Georgia 35

Jan. 3, 2005 Auburn 16 Virginia Tech 13

Jan. 4, 2004 LSU 21 Oklahoma 14

Jan. 1, 2003 Georgia 26 Florida State 13

Jan. 1, 2002 LSU 47 Illinois 34

Jan. 2, 2001 Miami 37 Florida 20

Jan. 4, 2000 Florida State 46 Virginia Tech 29

Jan. 1, 1999 Ohio State 24 Texas A&M 14

Jan. 1, 1998 Florida State 31 Ohio State 14

Jan. 2, 1997 Florida 52 Florida State 20

Dec. 31, 1995 Virginia Tech 28 Texas 10

Jan. 2, 1995 Florida State 23 Florida 17

Jan. 1, 1994 Florida 41 West Virginia 7

Jan. 1, 1993 Alabama 34 Miami 13

Jan. 1, 1992 Notre Dame 39 Florida 28

Jan. 1, 1991 Tennessee 23 Virginia 22

Jan. 1, 1990 Miami 33 Alabama 25

Jan. 2, 1989 Florida State 13 Auburn 7

Jan. 1, 1988 Auburn 16 Syracuse 16

Jan. 1, 1987 Nebraska 30 LSU 15

Jan. 1, 1986 Tennessee 35 Miami 7

Jan. 1, 1985 Nebraska 28 LSU 10

Jan. 2, 1984 Auburn 9 Michigan 7

Jan. 1, 1983 Penn State 27 Georgia 23

Jan. 1, 1982 Pittsburgh 24 Georgia 20

Jan. 1, 1981 Georgia 17 Notre Dame 10

Jan. 1, 1980 Alabama 24 Arkansas 9

Jan. 1, 1979 Alabama 14 Penn State 7

Jan. 2, 1978 Alabama 35 Ohio State 6

Jan. 1, 1977 Pittsburgh 27 Georgia 3

Dec. 31, 1975 Alabama 13 Penn State 6

Dec. 31, 1974 Nebraska 13 Florida 10

Dec. 31, 1973 Notre Dame 24 Alabama 23

Dec. 31, 1972 Oklahoma 14 Penn State 0

Jan. 1, 1972 Oklahoma 40 Auburn 22

Jan. 1, 1971 Tennessee 34 Air Force 13

Jan. 1, 1970 Mississippi 27 Arkansas 22

Jan. 1, 1969 Arkansas 16 Georgia 2

Jan. 1, 1968 LSU 20 Wyoming 13

Jan. 2, 1967 Alabama 34 Nebraska 7

Jan. 1, 1966 Missouri 20 Florida 18

Jan. 1, 1965 LSU 13 Syracuse 10

Jan. 1, 1964 Alabama 12 Mississippi 7

Jan. 1, 1963 Mississippi 17 Arkansas 3

Jan. 1, 1962 Alabama 10 Arkansas 3

Jan. 2, 1961 Mississippi 14 Rice 6

Jan. 1, 1960 Mississippi 21 LSU 0

Jan. 1, 1959 LSU 7 Clemson 0

Jan. 1, 1958 Mississippi 39 Texas 7

Jan. 1, 1957 Baylor 13 Tennessee 7

Jan. 2, 1956 Georgia Tech 7 Pittsburgh 0

Jan. 1, 1955 Navy 21 Mississippi 0

Jan. 1, 1954 Georgia Tech 42 West Virginia 19

Jan. 1, 1953 Georgia Tech 24 Mississippi 7

Jan. 2, 1952 Maryland 28 Tennessee 13

Jan. 1, 1951 Kentucky 13 Oklahoma 7

Jan. 2, 1950 Oklahoma 35 LSU 0

Jan. 1, 1949 Oklahoma 14 North Carolina 6

Jan. 1, 1948 Texas 27 Alabama 7

Jan. 1, 1947 Georgia 20 North Carolina 10

Jan. 1, 1946 Oklahoma State 33 St. Mary’s 13

Jan. 1, 1945 Duke 29 Alabama 26

Jan. 1, 1944 Georgia Tech 20 Tulsa 18

Jan. 1, 1943 Tennessee 14 Tulsa 7

Jan. 1, 1942 Fordham 2 Missouri 0

Jan. 1, 1941 Boston College 19 Tennessee 13

Jan. 1, 1940 Texas A&M 14 Tulane 13

Jan. 2, 1939 TCU 15 Carnegie Tech 7

Jan. 1, 1938 Santa Clara 6 LSU 0

Jan. 1, 1937 Santa Clara 21 LSU 14

Jan. 1, 1936 TCU 3 LSU 2

Jan. 1, 1935 Tulane 20 Temple 14



