Ole Miss vs Auburn prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Ole Miss vs Auburn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Ole Miss (6-1), Auburn (5-2)

Ole Miss vs Auburn Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Seriously, Bryan Harsin?

Just as Auburn’s season got a massive boost with a strong win over Arkansas, the head coach is refusing to say whether or not he’s vaccinated.

Let’s just say it’s causing a wee bit of a stir

It’s different than the Nick Rolovoch situation – he was a State of Washington employee. Auburn’s employee vaccine mandate doesn’t kick in until December, but for now, it’s enough to be the focus in week when everything has to be about stopping a team that requires everyone’s full and undivided attention.

On the field, the Ole Miss offense keeps rolling along with consistent balance, good explosion, and the experience of being battle-tested with wild wins over Arkansas and Tennessee before getting by LSU by 14.

The brilliance of the Rebel offense – No. 2 in the nation behind Ohio State – is that it’s doing all this without screwing up. The O has given up just four turnovers – spreading them out over the last five games – and Auburn’s defense doesn’t do a whole lot to take the ball away.

Just start by assuming Ole Miss walks into the stadium with over 200 yards both rushing and passing, but …

Why Auburn Will Win

Bo Nix has been strong.

The oft-maligned Auburn quarterback will never be Aaron Rodgers with his accuracy – although he hit 81% of his throws in the win over Arkansas – but he’s not making a ton of big mistakes, he’s moving the offense well, and he hasn’t had to force too much thanks to a solid defense that’s getting the job done.

The Tigers aren’t going to shut down the Ole Miss offensive machine, but it’s going to pressure QB Matt Corral, it’ll generate several plays behind the line, and it should be able win its share of battles.

This isn’t a team that does much in the time of possession battle, but slow things down just a wee bit, control the clock against a team that has the ball for under 28 minutes per game, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Run the ball, run the ball, run the ball. That’s what Auburn is about to do.

The ground game has the talent in the backfield, and the offensive line hasn’t been bad, but the team hasn’t hit 200 rushing yards since it blasted away on Akron and Alabama State to start the season.

This week it will.

The Ole Miss run defense stepped up in a big way against LSU – but that was a distracted LSU. This is a distracted Auburn, but it won’t get too funky here.

Line up, run the ball, run the ball again, let Nix make a few key completions, and then hold on for dear life.

It’ll be yet another SEC thriller with this Lane Kiffin team, but this time it’ll be on the wrong side of a very fun, very tight battle.

Ole Miss vs Auburn Prediction, Lines

Auburn 34, Ole Miss 31

Line: Auburn -2.5, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

