Ole Miss vs. Arkansas baseball video highlights, score Wednesday in College World Series

The Ole Miss and Arkansas Razorbacks baseball teams meet in the 2022 College World Series on Wednesday, June 22.

Arkansas defeats Ole Miss 3-2.

Arkansas improved to 46-20 overall. Ole Miss went to 39-23 overall.

Ole Miss and Arkansas will play again at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Arkansas' Michael Turner RBI single

Insurance run provided by none other than @MBTurner5 pic.twitter.com/ii7yGBibGB — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 23, 2022

Arkansas Razorbacks' Michael Turner hit a single to left field that drove in Cayden Wallace in the top of the eighth inning. Wallace's run put Arkansas up 3-1 vs. Ole Miss.

Cayden Wallace: 3 things to know about Arkansas Razorbacks baseball third baseman Cayden Wallace

Arkansas' Evan Taylor throws strikeout

Arkansas Razorbacks relief pitcher Evan Taylor struck out Ole Miss' Hayden Dunhurst for the final out in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Arkansas' Brady Slavens solo home run

You almost never see anyone go to dead center at this ballpark...



Except if it's @brady_slavens pic.twitter.com/FSLONtRooZ — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 23, 2022

Arkansas Razorbacks designated hitter Brady Slavens hit a solo home run to center field in the top of the fifth inning. Slavens' homer put Arkansas up 2-1 vs. Ole Miss.

Story continues

Brady Slavens: See Arkansas' Brady Slavens hit longest College World Series home run at current stadium

Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez throws out runner

Gonzo is THAT. DUDE.



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/KOGWq3yquq — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 23, 2022

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez threw out Arkansas' Robert Moore at first base on a ball grounded to the left side. It was the second out in the top of the fourth inning.

Ole Miss' Kemp Alderman solo home run

KEMP ANSWERS!



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/I4Sa9VLV0q — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 22, 2022

Ole Miss designated hitter Kemp Alderman hit a solo home run over the left-field fence in the bottom of the second inning. Alderman's homer tied the game 1-1 vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli solo home run

Arkansas Razorbacks' Chris Lanzilli hit a solo home run over the left-field fence in the top of the second inning. Lanzilli's homer put Arkansas up 1-0 vs. Ole Miss.

Arkansas, Ole Miss baseball warm up

Members of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss baseball teams warm up before their College World Series game.

Ole Miss baseball departs for CWS game

Ole Miss baseball heads to its College World Series game vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks led by head coach Mike Bianco.

Here's more Ole Miss, Arkansas baseball news:

Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks right fielder Chris Lanzilli (18) launches a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Van Horn is the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: CWS: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas baseball video highlights, score Wednesday