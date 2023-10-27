Ole Miss-Vanderbilt: Who has the edge?

Oct. 27—Quarterback

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart wasn't perfect against Auburn, but he did what he's done all season — he played well when it mattered most. Dart is 10th nationally in passing efficiency and has committed just three turnovers. Vanderbilt's A.J. Swann and Ken Seals have a combined 19 touchdown passes but have thrown nine interceptions. Swann threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns against the Rebels last season.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running backs

Quinshon Judkins has found his stride for Ole Miss after a slow start, with 100-plus yards in two of the last three games. The Rebels now rank 26th in rushing yards per game (189). Vanderbilt's leading rusher, Patrick Smith, has 257 yards on 4.1 yards per carry. The Commodores' 83.2 rushing yards per game is 127th nationally.

Edge: Ole Miss

Wide receivers/tight ends

Tre Harris continues to be dominant, racking up 102 yards on four grabs against Auburn. His 22.33 yards per catch is fifth in the FBS and, as a whole, the Rebels' 15.68 yards per completion is fourth nationally. Jordan Watkins is playing with a hand injury that required a pair of plates to be inserted, but he is on the mend. Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard's eight receiving touchdowns are third in the SEC.

Edge: Ole Miss

Offensive line

The Rebels are tied for 79th in college football at 2.14 sacks allowed per game. Vanderbilt is slightly better at 1.75 allowed per game but is far worse in the running game. The Commodores have not run for 100 yards in a game since Sept. 9 against Wake Forest.

Edge: Ole Miss

Defensive line

Vanderbilt's defense has its share of issues, and part of that can be attributed to problems up front. The Commodores are in the bottom half of the SEC in sacks and are dead last in run defense. The Rebels rank ninth in the SEC in run defense and have a significant depth advantage up front in general.

Edge: Ole Miss

Linebackers

Ethan Barr leads Vanderbilt linebackers with 39 total tackles. Ole Miss is among the nation's leader in sacks per game (3.57 per game, tied for fifth in FBS), and much of that pressure comes from the Rebels' linebacking corps. Suntarine Perkins, Ashanti Cistrunk and Khari Coleman have a combined 8.5 sacks. Linebacker/defensive end Cedric Johnson had 1.5 sacks last weekend at Auburn.

Edge: Ole Miss

Defensive backs

Both the Rebels and Commodores rank in the bottom four in the SEC in passing yards per game allowed, with Vanderbilt's 263.4 yards per game ranking 117th nationally. Vanderbilt is tied for the SEC lead with nine interceptions. Three Commodores opponents have thrown at least three touchdowns in a game, and Vanderbilt is tied for last in the league with 16 touchdown passes allowed.

Edge: Ole Miss

Special teams

Vanderbilt's Jayden McGowan is 12th nationally in yards per kick return at 25.8 and has a return touchdown, while Ole Miss is second in the SEC in fewest yards allowed per kick return (19th nationally). The Commodores and Rebels are both in the bottom-five in the SEC in yards allowed per punt return. Vanderbilt's Matt Hayball is among the best punters in the country, averaging 49.2 yards per punt, which is second nationally.

Edge: Vanderbilt

