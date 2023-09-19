Ole Miss 'understand(s) the magnitude' of ranked matchup at Alabama

Sep. 18—OXFORD — As of now, this may not be the Alabama team college football has been used to for the better part of 15 years. But Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin knows Saturday's matchup in Tuscaloosa isn't one to be taken lightly in any way, shape or form.

No. 13 Alabama (2-1) is ranked outside of the AP top-10 for the first time since 2015. Following a home loss to Texas, the Crimson Tide defeated USF last weekend 17-3 in a game where its quarterbacks went a combined 10 of 23 for 107 yards.

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is no longer under center; Young was one of the main reasons Alabama emerged victorious in last season's 30-24 game in Oxford. The Crimson Tide have new offensive and defensive coordinators, too.

But this is still Alabama, winners of six national titles under head coach Nick Saban, and it's still a game at the historic Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kiffin understands the task remains tall for No. 15 Ole Miss this weekend.

"(I) think guys understand the magnitude of this game," Kiffin said. " ... (This is) an extremely hard place to play against an ultra-talented football team. So, we have a lot of work ahead of us."

The Crimson Tide have started quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner this season to inconsistent results. Saban indicated Monday that Milroe would be the team's starter, which presents its own unique set of challenges given his dual-threat abilities.

Milroe was the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after a Week 1 performance against Middle Tennessee where he threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

"(He's) hard to catch, hard to tackle, hard to bring down, can run physical too," Kiffin said. "So, he's a big challenge as you saw early in the season."

The Rebels may receive some much-welcomed help this week, however, as Kiffin told reporters senior wide receiver Tre Harris and senior tight end Caden Prieskorn were both "out there" Monday at practice.

Harris has five touchdown catches this season on eight receptions, averaging 23.5 yards per grab. The Louisiana Tech transfer was injured early against Tulane and did not play against Georgia Tech.

Prieskorn was another of the Rebels' major transfer portal hauls this offseason from Memphis but has yet to play in a game for Ole Miss. He caught 48 passes for 602 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tigers in 2022.

Senior wide receivers Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade have stepped up without Harris and Prieskorn, combining for 26 receptions and 505 yards. Both are averaging better than 19 yards per catch. Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart ranks sixth nationally in efficiency rating and has thrown seven touchdowns to just one interception through three games.

Saturday will also mark the fourth time Kiffin and Saban have met during their time at Ole Miss and Alabama, respectively. Kiffin was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator for three seasons after he was fired as head coach at USC and won the 2015 national title with Alabama. Kiffin has long praised Saban for his historic career and for helping Kiffin get his own career back on track.

"You don't really figure out yourself sometimes until you're kind of torn down, you have to rebuild yourself," Kiffin said. "And I'm grateful for him being part of that process."

Trey Washington named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Junior safety Trey Washington was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after his 10-tackle performance against Georgia Tech. He also forced a fumble in the Rebels' win over Georgia Tech. He leads the Rebels with 20 tackles.

Ole Miss-LSU kickoff time set

Ole Miss' matchup at Vaught-Hemingway with LSU will kick off at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The Rebels lost at LSU in 2022 but won the teams' last matchup in Oxford in 2021.

michael.katz@djournal.com