Ole Miss-ULM: Who has the edge?

Nov. 17—Quarterbacks

Ole Miss junior Jaxson Dart didn't have his best game at Georgia, completing 10 of 17 passes for 112 yards and an interception. Dart left the game in the third quarter with an injury and did not return, but head coach Lane Kiffin said he was cleared to return to the game and said he expects him to be good-to-go this weekend. Even if Dart isn't at 100%, Spencer Sanders is as reliable a backup in college football. ULM starter Jiya Wright has thrown 10 touchdowns and six interceptions but is completing just 53.7% of his passes and averages 6.4 yards per attempt.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running backs

One of ULM's leading rushers is former Ole Miss running back Isaiah Woullard, who is second on the team with 418 yards. Leading rusher Hunter Smith has 423 yards. Ole Miss, of course, has sophomore Quinshon Judkins, who has 868 rushing yards and an SEC-best 14 rushing scores. Senior Ulysses Bentley IV has 411 yards.

Edge: Ole Miss

Wide receivers/tight ends

Just three FBS programs can boast they have three receivers with 600 yards or more. Ole Miss is one of them, as seniors Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade have each surpassed the mark. ULM's leading receiver, Tyrone Howell, has 516 yards and seven touchdowns.

Edge: Ole Miss

Offensive line

Last Saturday was not a banner day for Ole Miss up front, though the Rebels did run for 179 yards on the ground. Georgia spent much of the night in the Rebels' backfield, racking up five tackles for loss. ULM is tied for 107th nationally in sacks per game allowed (2.9).

Edge: Ole Miss

Defensive line

Ole Miss did not register a sack or tackle for loss at Georgia. Quarterback Carson Beck was hardly bothered, and the Bulldogs ran for 300 yards on 8.6 yards per carry behind a dominant showing by their offensive line. ULM is tied for second-to-last in the Sun Belt at 1.9 sacks per game.

Edge: Ole Miss

Linebackers

Ole Miss' rushing defense surrenders 153.5 yards per game, which is 77th nationally. The Rebels' linebacker are major part of pressuring the opposing quarterback as well. The Warhawks surrender 170.6 yards per game on the ground and have given up 15 rushing touchdowns.

Edge: Ole Miss

Secondary

Ole Miss has given up 14 touchdown passes this season, which is sixth in the SEC. ULM is last in the Sun Belt with 22 passing touchdowns surrendered. In their lone game against an SEC opponent, the Warhawks surrendered 399 passing yards and two passing touchdowns to Texas A&M.

Edge: Ole Miss

Special teams

ULM kicker Derek McCormick is 10 of 12 on field goal tries this season and has made both of his kicks from 50 yards. The Warhawks are 115th nationally at 16.7 yards per kickoff return. Ole Miss is one of the top teams nationally in kick return coverage. Sophomore defensive tackle Zxavian Harris has two blocked kicks this season, which is tied for third nationally.

Edge: Ole Miss

