Ole Miss turns page on Georgia, shifts focus to ULM for final home game of 2023

Nov. 13—OXFORD — Coming off just their second loss of the season, Ole Miss is ready to turn the page.

The Rebels (8-2, 5-2 SEC) entered last weekend's matchup at two-time defending national champion Georgia ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff poll. While Ole Miss is likely to fall in Tuesday's rankings, head coach Lane Kiffin knows his team still has plenty to play for.

Kiffin admits watching the film from the 52-17 defeat "was rough." But he also said that, at practice Monday, the team understood "there's a ton at stake here."

Ole Miss hosts Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Rebels' last home game of the season. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

"The chance to have an undefeated home season is awesome. So, obviously a lot to play for with that. And ... Senior Day for our guys ... is special. So, we're excited for this opportunity, and to get to nine wins and undefeated at home would be great."

Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart left Saturday's game after taking a hit in the third quarter and did not return. He was on the sidelines after going to the locker room, and Kiffin told reporters he was cleared to return to the game but didn't see the need at that point. Senior Spencer Sanders played the remainder of the game.

Kiffin said in a Zoom call Sunday night that Dart felt better and said "he should be fine."

"He's back to his normal self, out there running around, joking around," senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins said.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Ole Miss sophomore offensive tackle Micah Pettus did not play last weekend after suffering an undisclosed injury. Pettus started the previous nine games at right tackle. Pettus was taken off this week's depth chart, and senior tackle Victor Curne was moved from left tackle to right, and sophomore Jayden Williams — who started all 13 games last season at left tackle — is listed as the starting left tackle.

Kiffin was also asked about the status of senior wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, who did not appear in last weekend's game. Franklin, a highly-touted transfer from UTSA who caught 262 passes for 3,348 yards and 37 touchdowns with the Roadrunners — joined the team late and suffered an injury in the preseason that kept him out of the first three games. He has four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown this season.

"He did go on the trip. And, I don't know the plan for him the rest of the year," Kiffin said. "So, he ended up, by his decision, not playing. So, you'd have to ask him."

Graves' improvement

Miami transfer Chris Graves is another player who arrived at Ole Miss in the summer. The redshirt freshman cornerback has seen significant time in the last two games and is listed as a co-starter at one of the cornerback spots with senior Zamari Walton.

"Chris has done a great job, like you said, especially getting here that late, and (a) very young player, says a lot about how serious he took the approach coming in," Kiffin said. "Also would show you our lack of depth at the position, too, to bring a young kid in that late. And not just bring him in, but then to go and end up playing for you a lot. So, it says kind of a lot about both situations."

Kiffin talks coaching landscape

A pair of major coaching moves were made recently, with Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Mississippi State's Zach Arnett both being shown the door in the last two days. Fisher was in his sixth season coaching the Aggies while Arnett was in the midst of his first leading the Bulldogs. Arnett was named the interim coach following the death of Mike Leach and was later given the full-time job, leading the team to a ReliaQuest Bowl win. Mississippi State is 4-6 this season.

Kiffin, who was fired midseason at USC in 2013, was asked for his thoughts on the volatility of the sports' coaches.

"Yeah, it does (surprise me). It's not like it used to be. There used to be, you had time to build things and you had years to sign classes and see them develop before people made decisions. So, it's obviously not what's going on. To be let go 10 games into your first season, when you get hired late like Zach really is — I don't know how you do that that fast, or having the expectation to judge you that fast about the job that you did. Unfortunately, it's kind of the 'in' thing to fire people fast and, to me, it's a lot of 'grass is always greener.'"

