Ole Miss-Tulane: Who has the edge?

Sep. 8—Quarterback

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin named Jaxson Dart the team's starting quarterback after being listed as a co-starter on the depth chart with Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders the previous week. Dart — the Rebels' starter in 12 games a year ago — started the season opener against Mercer and excelled, completing 18 of 23 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns. Tulane's Michael Pratt is in his fourth season starting and was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 14 of 15 passes for for 294 yards and four touchdowns in a win over South Alabama.

Edge: Even

Running back

Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins didn't see a ton of action in the opener but still finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns. Ulysses Bentley IV saw the second-most carries for the Rebels (six) and ran for 27 yards. Tulane's leading rusher in Week 1 was freshman Makhi Hughes, who finished with 41 yards on eight carries. The Green Wave also have Liberty transfer Shedro Louis, who ran for 529 yards and eight touchdowns for the Flames last season.

Edge: Ole Miss

Wide receivers/tight ends

Tre Harris exploded onto the scene in his first game as an SEC player, setting Ole Miss' single-game record with four touchdown grabs to go along with 133 receiving yards. Jordan Watkins also finished with more than 100 receiving yards in the opener. A whopping 13 different players caught passes in the Rebels' opener, leading to a 524-yard passing day for Ole Miss quarterbacks. Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackson led the Green Wave with 106 yards and two touchdowns on just three catches, while Lawrence Keys III caught four passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Edge: Ole Miss

Offensive line

Tulane is anchored by three seniors at left tackle, left guard and center — Cameron Wire, Prince Pines and Sincere Haynesworth, respectively. Pines and Haynesworth were both starters last season while Wire is a transfer from LSU. A total of four starting offensive linemen return for Tulane, who averaged 205 rushing yards and surrendered 2.1 sacks per game in 2022. Ole Miss also returns four starters from last season and rotated significantly against Mercer.

Edge: Even

Defensive line

Tulane defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins had two sacks against South Alabama. Jenkins, Keith Cooper Jr. and Eric Hicks Jr. were significant pieces for a Green Wave defense that allowed 22.2 points per game in 2022. The Rebels have size and depth up front, with sophomore Zxavian Harris breaking out in the opener against Mercer. Harris had 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack against the Bears. J.J. Pegues, Jared Ivey, Joshua Harris and Stephon Wynn Jr. all have extensive playing time in their careers, though not all with Ole Miss.

Edge: Ole Miss

Linebackers

Tulane's top linebackers from last season, Dorian Williams and Nick Anderson, are both gone after combining for 245 tackles in 2022. Corey Platt Jr. had 15 tackles in the Green Wave's opener. Ole Miss has new linebackers as well, and freshman Suntarine Perkins is among those who made a statement in the season opener. The five-star recruit led the Rebels with nine tackles. Seniors Monty Montgomery and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste are strong up the middle. Senior Cedric Johnson and junior safety Ladarius Tennison are both listed as outside linebackers this week.

Edge: Ole Miss

Defensive backs

Lance Robinson and D.J. Douglas each had an interception in Tulane's opener and helped hold South Alabama to 190 passing yards. The Rebels have a lot of new faces on the back end of their defense, but they came together nicely against Mercer. The Bears threw for just 142 yards. Ole Miss' defensive back depth figures to come in handy against Pratt the dynamic Tulane passing game.

Edge: Ole Miss

Special teams

For the first time since 2013, Ole Miss returned a punt for a touchdown, with Watkins taking a punt 70 yards to the house last weekend. Caden Costa and Caden Davis alternated on PAT tries, going a combined 10 for 10. Davis hit the lone field goal in the game, a 31-yarder in the second quarter. Tulane kicker Valentino Ambrosio made all 44 PAT tries last season and went 11 of 12 on field goals. He hit all three field goal tries last week against South Alabama.

Edge: Even

