Ole Miss transfer portal: Tennessee's Tyler Baron is second Vol addition for Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football continued to build up their 2024 roster via the transfer portal on Saturday, adding two additions from another SEC program.

The first was Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald. Shortly following his commitment to the Rebels, one of his defensive teammates at Tennessee, edge defender Tyler Baron, followed suit. The latter made his announcement via X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture of himself in Ole Miss' road whites with a shark emoji (indicating the Rebels' Landshark defense):

REQUIRED READING: Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Princely Umanmielen, an All-SEC Florida transfer

Kiffin has made a concerted effort to build up their roster via the transfer portal, and the additions of McDonald and Baron certainly don't hurt that cause (as Kiffin subtly hinted at via X). Here's everything you need to know about Baron following his commitment to the Rebels:

Tyler Baron 247 recruit rating

Baron was considered a four-star recruit and the No. 118 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. The former Volunteer and Catholic High School (Knoxville, Tennessee) standout was also deemed the No. 4 strong-side defensive end and No. 4 player in the state of Tennessee. He trailed only Key Lawrence, Omari Thomas and Jay Hardy in the 2020 class.

The 247Sports transfer rankings list Baron as the No. 10 overall player in the portal and the No. 2 edge player. With Baron's commitment, Ole Miss now has the top two edge defenders in the transfer portal following Florida's Princely Umanmielen.

Tyler Baron stats at Tennessee

Baron is coming off his fourth college season in Knoxville, where he has played at least 10 games every season since his freshman season in 2020. His 2023 campaign was by far his best statistical season for the Vols: He had 28 total tackles, including 10.5 for loss and six sacks. He also was credited with a fumble recovery touchdown.

Here's a year-by-year look at his defensive stats at Tennessee:

2020: 21 tackles (three for loss), one sack

2021: 30 tackles (seven for loss), four sacks

2022: 22 tackles (6.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks

2023: 28 tackles (10.5 for loss), six sacks, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery

REQUIRED READING: Ole Miss' Keith Carter believes Rebels have done a great job in NIL compared to SEC peers

Ole Miss transfer portal ranking

Following Ole Miss' big day in the portal, the Rebels now have the No. 2 overall transfer class of 2024, and tops among all SEC schools. They trail only Colorado out of the Big 12.

With Baron in tow, Ole Miss now has eight overall commits, including three four-star transfers and four three-star players.

Four-star transfers

Princely Umanmielen (Florida edge)

Tyler Baron (Tennessee edge)

Chris Paul Jr. (Arkansas LB)

Three-star transfers

Key Lawrence (Oklahoma safety)

Gerquan Scott (Southern Miss offensive lineman)

Tahveon Nicholson (Illinois cornerback)

Louis Moore (Indiana safety)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tyler Baron transfer: Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin get commit from Former Vol