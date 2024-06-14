Ole Miss' Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan is always chasing his dreams

OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore thrower Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan isn’t one to do something halfway. If he is going to put his mind to it, he’s going to be the best version of himself. That goes for everything in life, whether it be throwing a shot put or learning to play guitar and piano so he can make music at home.

Robinson-O'Hagan won the NCAA outdoor shot put title last week, becoming the 17th student-athlete to win both the indoor and outdoor men’s shot put title in the same season. The 20-year-old sophomore is the first true sophomore champion since 2005. Adding to the triumph was that Robinson-O’Hagan had competed in the hammer throw earlier in the day, finishing in seventh to earn All-American honors.

Robinson-O’Hagan isn’t particularly surprised with his victory; he works hard perfecting his craft. Having won the indoor title, he felt it was his duty to protect the crown. His winning throw last Thursday went 68-feet 6-inches, and he is currently preparing for the Olympic trials.

“There’s no time to fail and let someone beat you in a meet that you’re supposed to win,” Robinson-O'Hagan said. “And if you’re the best out there, be the best until someone makes you either retire or they become better than you.”

Growing up in Rhode Island, Robinson-O'Hagan was actually a high school quarterback who began competing in throwing events as a way to keep in-shape year round, he said. He was unsure of throwing as a high school freshman, but as he got better and better at it, he loved it more and more. His track and field workouts helped with his explosiveness and gave him an edge in football.

“I was a dog (in football). No one stopped me,” he said with a smile.

But Robinson-O'Hagan stopped playing football his junior year. Getting recruited in football was difficult in Rhode Island, he said, and focusing on track and field gave him the best opportunity to receive premiere college offers. His intuition proved correct, as Robinson-O'Hagan won the World U-20 shot put in 2022 as a member of Team USA and received college offers from the nation’s top programs.

When it came time to make his college decision, Robinson-O'Hagan was about fit more than anything. A lot of college recruiting these days is glitz, glamor, gear and gaudy facilities. But none of that stuff has ever mattered to Robinson-O'Hagan. He’s about results, as is Ole Miss throwing coach John Smith.

“That’s what I call ‘old school,’” Smith said. “He cares about the training. He wants to learn about the training. He cares about making himself better. He doesn’t give a d**n about the rest of the stuff.”

Robinson-O'Hagan wanted to find a place that felt like home. That place happened to in Oxford, where he could talk to his coaches on the phone for hours on end and practice each day knowing he’d enjoy every second of it.

“The great players that stay at a school really pick the school because it was meant for them. … Our bond is strong,” Robinson-O'Hagan said. “Everyone here, our bond is strong. And that’s why I chose this school. … Everyone around me, I love them.”

“ … Everything I need it to be what I am, it fits. And I don’t if every athlete can say that.”

Robinson-O'Hagan is a student through and through. He studies the form of other throwers to learn what works and what doesn’t. His style is a combination of everything he learns from his coaches and from film work. He knows nearly instantaneously — specifically, it’s when his left foot touches the ground — when he’s gotten a good throw off. A roaring yell usual follows. A good throw feels “like nothing” because it’s the result of all of the tension in his body being released like a slingshot, he explained.

The biggest difference between a good thrower and a great thrower, Robinson-O'Hagan said, is consistency. He wants his first throw and last throw to be within two feet of each other. It’s also about coming to practice every day and giving everything you have, Smith said. You basically have to drag Robinson-O’Hagan from the field.

“The more you can get out of your worst days, the more you’re going to get out of your best days,” Smith said. “ … Most people, when they’re tired and they're hurting, they don’t give you a great practice. They’re just out there surviving. Tarik will fight it. He will fight it and get you something.”

When he isn’t at a meet or practicing for one, Robinson-O'Hagan spends his time at home. He makes music — rap and country — because he prefers to be home rather than out and about. Music is also an opportunity for him to create something many people can’t do or never try. He takes in all genres, not too dissimilar from his studying other throwers, in order to get the biggest picture possible. The finished product is another way of seeing things through as far as they can go. If he can learn how to play guitar and piano, what can’t he do if he puts his mind to it?

If there isn’t something to chase, Robinson-O'Hagan believes, you’re just stuck in place.

“If you have a dream, chase the dream. Do what you have to do to be the best at it,” he said. “Because at least you know if you tried your best to be the best and you just couldn’t do it, you just can’t do it. And then you move onto something else. There’s so many things to do out here.”