Ole Miss takes multiple jabs at Auburn about Rebels coach Lane Kiffin after Week 8 win

Ole Miss football's social media team took the Rebels' 28-21 win over Auburn as a chance to add fuel to a back-and-forth with the Tigers on their X account (formerly Twitter).

Auburn's social media team posted a picture of Tigers coach Hugh Freeze and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin shaking hands pregame, captioning it, "Coach Freeze and a fan" with a handshake emoji. After the win, the Rebels reposted the picture with a new caption:

Coach Freeze and the man who won 🤝 https://t.co/LwTiFZ7qke — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 22, 2023

REQUIRED READING: Why did Hugh Freeze resign from Ole Miss? Explaining Auburn coach's 2017 exit from Rebels

The Rebels social media team also took another jab at the Tigers with a postgame "weather alert" that showed freezing cold temperatures (a nod to Freeze's last name). In the video, a tweet from WCBI's Jon Sokoloff was included that read, "Lane to Auburn is happening. Story coming soon," followed by Vince McMahon, former CEO of the WWE, walking out with a championship belt with Ole Miss' logo over it.

IT’S GETTING CHILLY ON THE PLAINS https://t.co/4nGXTRp0dI pic.twitter.com/ai4dSQqfhx — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 22, 2023

Rumors circulated over the offseason about Auburn's interest in acquiring Kiffin from Ole Miss following the dismissal of former Tigers coach Bryan Harsin in October 2022. Ultimately, Auburn decided to bring Freeze on board, who had previously served at Ole Miss from 2012-16 and at Liberty from 2019 to 2022.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ole Miss takes multiple jabs at Auburn over Lane Kiffin hire after win