Ole Miss takes jab at Georgia Tech with 'Bee Movie' tweet and lots of hysterical laughing

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart looks to pass during the second half the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

The official Twitter account of Ole Miss Athletics took a jab at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after the Rebels' 48-23 victory in Week 3 of the college football season Saturday.

The social media account used the well-known "Bee Movie" and bolded the letters "L" in "Yellow Jackets" to make a dig at Georgia Tech after the win. The video captured the movie's main character, Barry B. Benson, laughing hysterically.

After a slow first-half start, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart finished with 251 yards and completed 10 of 18 passes, including one touchdown to wide receiver Jordan Watkins. Dart also darted past the Yellow Jackets in the ground game, rushing for a whopping 136 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 17 Ole Miss is 3-0 on the young season. In Week 2, the Rebels defeated Tulane, and the social media team posted a picture of the Tulane mascot, Green Wave, with a white flag.

The Rebels will take on No. 10 Alabama next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS). Given the Crimson Tide's struggles this season, including an escape against South Florida, one can only imagine what the Ole Miss social media team might post in the event of an upset.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ole Miss takes jab at Georgia Tech with 'Bee Movie' tweet