Ole Miss star Quinshon Judkins named preseason All-SEC; Rebels picked fourth in West

Jul. 21—Ole Miss sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins was named preseason first-team All-SEC by the league's media, the conference announced Friday. The preseason All-SEC teams were selected during SEC Media Days earlier in the week.

Judkins earned first-team All-SEC honors as a true freshman in 2022 when he ran for a school-record 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Alabama native had two 200 yard rushing efforts last season, including a 214-yard game at Arkansas, and had at least 100 rushing yards in eight of 13 games. Judkins was the leading rusher on the No. 3 rushing offense in college football, as the Rebels (8-5, 4-4 SEC) averaged 256.6 yards per game. The number was top among all non-service academies.

Other notable first-team All-SEC selections were LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

The media picked Ole Miss to finish fourth in the SEC West behind Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State took the fifth through seventh spots in the final year of the SEC having two divisions. Once Texas and Oklahoma join in 2024, the top two teams in the entire 16-team conference will advance to the SEC Championship game.

The Rebels received 1,128 points overall in the voting for the West, behind Alabama's 1,899, LSU's 1,838 and Texas A&M's 1,144. In the East, Georgia (2,011), Tennessee (1,682), South Carolina (1,254) and Kentucky (1,204) were the top four picks. Florida, Missouri and Vanderbilt were picked fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Georgia — the two-time defending national champions — received 181 votes to win the SEC. Alabama (62) and LSU (31) were the only other teams to received more than five first-place votes.

Ole Miss begins its 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Mercer at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

