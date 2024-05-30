Ole Miss star Matt Murrell withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to school

OXFORD — Guard Matthew Murrell has withdrawn his name from the 2024 NBA Draft and will return to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Murrell was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2023-24, averaging a team-high and career-best 16.2 points per game. He greatly increased his efficiency last season, shooting 46.4% from the field compared to 36.5% the previous year, and scored 20 or more points nine times. Murrell is fifth all-time in Ole Miss history in made 3-pointers. The Memphis native entered the NBA Draft last year and opted to return to school as well. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is today.

"After carefully weighing my options, I'm excited to announce that I'm coming back to Ole Miss for another year," Murrell wrote. "Huge thanks to the NBA teams, coaches, my family, and all those who have supported me throughout this process. Can't wait to get back out there and take care of unfinished business alongside my teammates this season."

Under first-year head coach Chris Beard, Ole Miss improved from 12-21in 2022-23 to 20-12 in 2023-24, the program’s first 20-win season since 2018-19. In addition to Murrell, Ole Miss will return guard Jaylen Murray and forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who averaged 13.8 points and 12.9 points per game last season, respectively. The Rebels also made waves in the transfer portal this offseason, securing commitments from four players ranked as four-star transfers by 247Sports — former Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla, former Seton Hall forward/guard Dre Davis, former Belmont forward Malik Dia and former North Carolina-Greensboro forward Mikeal Brown-Jones.