Ole Miss softball earns eighth-straight NCAA Tournament berth

The Ole Miss softball team has earned a berth to the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament as a No. 3 seed. The Rebels will face No. 2 seed Baylor in the Lafayette Regional at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Louisiana is the top-seed in the region and the No. 13 seed overall.

Ole Miss (31-25, 7-17 SEC) has made every NCAA Tournament since 2016. Head coach Jamie Trachsel has led Ole Miss to the NCAA Tournament in each of her four seasons.

The Rebels lost to Missouri in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

Ole Miss notched key SEC series wins this season at LSU and Arkansas. The Rebels are led by All-SEC senior Aynslie Furbush, who is hitting a team-best .331 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. Junior Lexie Brady leads the team with 13 home runs. On the mound, sophomore Grace Sparks and senior Makenna Kliethermes have a combined 19 wins and ERAs of 1.97 and 2.30, respectively. Junior Brianna Lopez has a team-high 98 strikeouts.