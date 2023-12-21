Ole Miss signs 21 on Early National Signing Day

Dec. 20—OXFORD — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin believes this could be his best recruiting class in Oxford yet.

The No. 11 Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC), who will play No. 10 Penn State in the Peach Bowl Dec. 30, announced the signing of 21 players Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Ole Miss signed six of the top 11 high school players in Mississippi, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Rebels also signed the top-rated junior college player — and a Mississippi native — Holmes' Deion Smith.

The most highly-touted player of the group is defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin, who is the No. 52 player nationally in 247Sports' Composite rankings and the top-ranked player in Mississippi. He was rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals.com. Ole Miss has the No. 21 rated class overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

"It takes a lot of work by a lot of people," Kiffin said. "So, very grateful for all those that helped around here put together what I think, on paper, collection-wise, would easily be our best class we've signed since we've been here."

In addition to their traditional recruiting class, Ole Miss also currently has the No. 2 transfer portal class nationally, per 247Sports' rankings.

Twelve high school signees will enroll for the spring semester — Cedrick Beavers, Cam Clark, Raymond Collins, William Echoles, Jude Foster, Kamarion Franklin, Dillon Hipp, Andy Jaffe, Anthony Robinson III, Jeffery Rush, Noreel White and Marquis Willis. That will be in addition to the transfer portal signees who enroll in January.

"It's great to get guys in our system, this was our first year with our defensive system with Coach (Pete) Golding coming over," Kiffin said. "So, anytime you can get these guys — more than ever, because a lot of them are portal players that are going to play significantly, especially defensively. So, that's very important."

Signees

Cornerback Katrevrick Banks, Homer, Louisiana — unanimous 3-star, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds: Banks helped lead Homer to a 9-4 season in 2023 and played both ways. Nine of his 16 receptions this season went for touchdowns, and he made 40 tackles and intercepted a pass on defense.

Cornerback Travaris Banks, Tuscaloosa, Alabama — unanimous 4-star, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds: Banks prepped at Hillcrest and was first-team Tuscaloosa New Class 7A-4A as a senior. Will play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

Cornerback Cedrick Beavers, Jones College — 5-foot-10, 180 pounds: Beavers is ranked as the No. 4 junior college cornerback in 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Taylorsville native was an NJCAA second-team All-American in 2023 and intercepted three passes.

Defensive lineman Kamron Beavers, Bay Springs — unanimous 4-star, 6-foot-3, 255 pounds: Beavers was a top-200 player in 247Sports' Composite rankings. He had 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and nine hurries as a senior for Bay Springs in 2023.

Cornerback Patrick Broomfield, Clarksdale — unanimous 3-star, 6-foot-2, 160 pound: Broomfield committed to Ole Miss in May. Was first-team all-state 5A by the Mississippi High School Football Coaches as a junior and senior.

Offensive lineman Kavion Broussard, Zachary, Louisiana — ESPN 4-star, 247Sports Composite 3-star, 6-foot-6, 275 pounds: Broussard was initially committed to Miami before flipping to the Rebels in December.

Defensive lineman Cameron Clark, Medina, Tennessee — unanimous 3-star, 6-foot-3, 235 pound: Clark starred as both a tight end and linebacker at South Gibson High.

Linebacker Raymond Collins, Jones College — Rivals 4-star transfer and 247Sports Composite 4-star, 6-foot-2, 240 pounds: Collins is ranked as the No. 7 JUCO player in 247Sports' Composite and the top linebacker. The Gulfport native racked up 56 tackles and six sacks in 2023 on his way to second-team All-NJCAA All-American honors.

Defensive back Shamaar Darden, Tupelo — unanimous 3-star, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds: Darden was able to play in just three games as senior but made 73 tackles and had eight pass breakups as a junior.

Defensive lineman William Echoles, Houston, Miss. — unanimous 4-star, 6-foot-3, 295 pounds: Ranked as the No. 61 player in the 2023 class by 247Sports and a top-200 player in their composite rankings, Echoles was named Mississippi 4Aa Mr. Football in 2023 after starring on both the offensive and defensive lines. He helped lead the Hilltoppers to an 11-2 record this season, notching 15 sacks.

Offensive lineman Jude Foster, Baton Rouge — unanimous 3-star, 6-foot-4, 300 pounds: Won a pair of state championships at Southern Lab and allowed two sacks over his four seasons on varsity.

Defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin, Lake Cormorant, Miss. — Rivals 5-star, 247Sports Composite 4-star, 6-foot-6, 265 pounds: A consensus top-100 player, Franklin committed to Ole Miss in August. Franklin tallied 30 sacks over his sophomore and junior seasons at Lake Cormorant and had four sacks as a senior. He was the MHSAA 5A Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and will play in the Under Armour All-American game.

Tight end Dillon Hipp, Scottsdale, Arizona — unanimous 3-star, 6-foot-6, 240 pounds: Hipp caught 18 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown in 11 games in 2023. He caught a career-high 28 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. He also notched 12.5 tackles for loss as a defensive end this year.

Safety Andy Jaffe, Clearwater, Florida — unanimous 3-star, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds: Jaffe racked up 311 tackles in his career at Clearwater Central Catholic, including 87 as a senior. He also broke up four passes in 2023 and averaged 28.4 yards per punt return and 22.8 yards per kick return. He helped lead the Marauders to a 13-1 record this season.

Quarterback A.J. Maddox, Hattiesburg — 247Sports Composite 4-star, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds: Maddox was a Texas A&M commit until a few days ago. The Oak Grove star led the Warriors to the 7A state title, throwing for 1,954 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interception with another 292 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.

Offensive lineman John Wayne Oliver, Nashville — 247Sports Composite 3-star, Rivals 4-star, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds: Oliver played at Nashville's Christ Presbyterian Academy. He had offers from Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Mississippi State and Missouri, among others.

Defensive back Anthony Robinson, St. Rose, Louisiana — unanimous 3-star 6-foot-1, 190 pounds: Had a whopping eight punt return touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns as a senior at Destrehan and made 70 tackles and broke up 12 passes.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Rush, Pascagoula — 247Sports Composite 4-star, 6-foot-2, 290 pounds: Rush play in the All-American Bowl. He had eight sacks as a junior and was second-team MHSAA 6A all-state that season.

Wide receiver Deion Smith, Holmes Community College — unanimous 4-star, 6-foot-3, 180 pounds: Smith was a four-star wide receiver prospect in the 2021 class out of Jackson Academy. He played one year at LSU, catching 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He then starred at Holmes, where he exploded for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games in 2023. He was ranked as the top junior college player in the class, per 247Sports' Composite.

Wide receiver Noreel White, Ocean Springs — 247Sports Composite 4-star, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds: White committed to Ole Miss in August. He starred as a runner and receiver at St. Martin, running for 491 yards, racking up 610 receiving yards and scoring 11 total touchdowns. He will play receiver with the Rebels.

Wide receiver Marquis Willis, Coahoma Community College — 247Sports Composite 3-star, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds: Willis caught 36 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns over the last two seasons at Coahoma. He is ranked as the No. 11 JUCO player nationally and No. 4 wide receiver by 247Sports' Composite.

