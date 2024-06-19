Ole Miss' scheduled home-and-home matchups with USC canceled

OXFORD — Ole Miss’ home-and-home series against USC — scheduled to begin in 2025 — has been canceled, Rebels athletics director Keith Carter told the Daily Journal Tuesday.

The teams were scheduled to play in Los Angeles in 2025 and in Oxford in 2026. The matchups were scheduled in May of 2020. It would have marked the first matchups between the programs.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin served as USC’s head coach from 2010-2013, compiling a 43-28 record before being fired after five games into the 2013 season. Following his dismissal from USC, Kiffin took over as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and then as FAU’s head coach before being named Ole Miss’ head coach in December of 2019.

Kiffin has led the Rebels to a 34-15 record in his four seasons, including the first two 10-win regular seasons in program history. Ole Miss has been to a pair of New Year’s Six games under Kiffin, including the Peach Bowl last season against Penn State. The victory over the Nittany Lions secured the first 11-win campaign in school history.