Ole Miss says goodbye to rivalry with Vanderbilt football with wild video

OXFORD — The social media teams around the SEC got creative with their content in response to the conference's 2024 schedule release on Wednesday. Mississippi State gifted us an AI-generated gator dressed in jorts. Alabama posted a thread of memorable plays against all of its opponents. And Ole Miss football took its own swing for the social media fences with what we can only describe as a cacophony of memes related ‑ and unrelated ‑ to Vanderbilt.

The Rebels posted a tribute to their annual series with Vandy that will be discontinued in 2024, complete with a deep-fried Lane Kiffin meme, Hasbulla photoshopped into Ole Miss gear and the CBS on SEC theme music.

See it in all its majesty for yourself, below:

Ole Miss is 53-40-2 all-time against the Commodores, and has won the last four games in the series by at least 14 points each. 2024 will mark the first time the Rebels won't meet Vanderbilt since 1969.

If Kiffin does indeed go "Goblin Mode" in 2024, it will have to be against someone else.

