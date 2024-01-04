Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins plans to enter transfer portal

Jan. 4—OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins plans to enter the transfer portal, as first reported by 247sports Thursday morning.

The Montgomery, Alabama native has long been subject of transfer rumors. Now that he's in the portal, he is expected to be one of the nation's most sought-after players.

Judkins has been named first-team All-SEC in each of his two seasons at Ole Miss, leading the conference in rushing with 1,567 yards as a freshman and finishing 2023 with run for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns yards in 13 games this season. He has 31 rushing touchdowns combined over the last two seasons. The Alabama native was a three-star recruit in the Rebels' 2022 class and has run for at least 100 yards 14 times and has two 200-yard efforts. He ran for 106 yards against Penn State in the Peach Bowl, who entered the game with the best run defense in college football and had allowed 100 rushing yards in just two games in the regular season.

Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart, senior wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, tight end Caden Prieskorn — the offensive MVP of the Peach Bowl — senior defensive linemen J.J. Pegues and Jared Ivey are among key players who have stated they will return next season for a chance at the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field.

Ole Miss has a top-20 signing class and the top-ranked transfer portal class, which is headlined by six top-60 players, according to 247Sports' rankings. Included are top-ranked player defensive tackle Walter Nolen, edge rushers Princely Umanmielen and Tyler Baron, and star wide receiver Juice Wells.

