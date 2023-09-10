Ole Miss roars back from first-half deficit to take down No. 24 Tulane on the road

Sep. 9—NEW ORLEANS — A year ago, Ole Miss probably would have lost Saturday's affair with No. 24 Tulane, according to junior quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The reigning Cotton Bowl champions jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the second quarter despite being without star quarterback Michael Pratt. In 2022, the Rebels had trouble in those types of situations, often being unable to get out of their own way once they faced a deficit. It was a big reason why Ole Miss lost five of six games to end last season, including the final four.

But the 2023 Rebels, Dart said, are different. And Saturday built a pretty good case backing up Dart's claim up.

Ole Miss overcame their 10-point second-quarter deficit and outscored the Green Wave 30-3 to end the game as the No. 20 Rebels took down Tulane 37-20 at Yulman Stadium. It is Ole Miss' first road win against a ranked team under head coach Lane Kiffin.

On a day where star sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins often didn't have room to run, Dart put the game on his shoulders. He finished 17 of 27 for 267 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and ran for 41 yards. A pair of fourth-quarter plays from Dart — a 20-yard run on second-and-19 and a touchdown pass to junior tight end Michael Trigg on fourth-and-four — largely defined what Kiffin deemed a "tough and physical" effort from his second-year starter.

"Our team last year in this game would have lost," Dart said. "And I think it just says a lot about the culture ... and the work that we put in this offseason and guys really buying in."

Senior Texas A&M transfer Caden Davis hit all three of his field goal tries in the game, including the go-ahead kick in the fourth and a career-long 56-yarder later in the quarter that gave the Rebels a 10-point cushion.

For the second week in a row, Ole Miss (2-0) got itself on the board less than a minute into the game, with senior wide receiver Tre Harris catching a 31-yard touchdown from Dart to cap off the drive. Harris, who caught four touchdowns in the opener, left the game on the next drive with an unspecified injury. Kiffin said he did not believe the injury was a longterm concern.

With Kai Horton making his first start under center, Tulane (1-1) scored on its first drive as well — helped in large part by a 57-yard catch-and-run by Lawrence Keys III — and took the lead on its third drive via a 44-yard field goal from Valentino Ambrosio.

The teams exchanged punts until Horton hit Jha'Wuan Jackson for a 41-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, extending Tulane's lead to 10. Davis knocked in a 37-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the half to make it 17-10. The Rebels were held to just 30 rushing yards in the first half and 1 for 8 on third downs.

"The first drive went like the whole game did the week before (against Mercer), went right down (and scored)," Kiffin said. "And then Tre got hurt and came out and for whatever reason we just couldn't get our rhythm back."

Judkins tied the game with a nine-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, a run that was set up by a long catch-and-run from senior Jordan Watkins. Judkins finished the game with a team-high 48 yards.

Following a third-down interception from Dart, senior cornerback Deantre Prince returned the favor by picking off Horton on the ensuing drive with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Prince's sixth-career interception set up the go-ahead field goal from Davis.

Tulane looked poised to tie or take the lead halfway through the fourth quarter, but a fourth-down conversion from Horton was ruled short upon review, giving the Rebels the ball back. A 45-yard, one-handed grab from senior Dayton Wade set up the 21-yard touchdown catch from Trigg, the only catch of the day for the USC transfer and first touchdown reception since last September against Central Arkansas. Wade led the Rebels with 106 yards receiving.

"I was hoping that my first read to Quinshon was going to be able to be there, but they played it good. And, that mental clock kind of goes off in your head like, 'Alright, you have to make a play now," Dart said. " ... Once I knew my first read wasn't there, I just knew I had to try to make something happen."

The Green Wave drove down to the Rebels' 8-yard line following a fourth-down facemask call that kept their drive alive and kicked a field goal to bring the game back within a possession. A career-long 56-yard kick from Davis and a fumble return touchdown from senior defensive end Jared Ivey iced the game for the Rebels in the final two minutes. Davis' kick came following a fourth-down-and-one play that likely would have come up short had the Rebels not been called for a false start.

"He's done that in practice and scrimmages. Sometimes you luck out on some things too. I think we false started on the quarterback sneak, it didn't look like we were going to make it, so that kind of put us in that spot again," Kiffin said. " ... We have to have confidence in our players, because that is a scary situation, because you have to kick it lower, and it's a one-score game and worried about it being blocked versus punting, but we put it on him and he came through."

Ole Miss hosts Georgia Tech Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

