Ole Miss receives commitment from All-Conference USA DL Chris Hardie

OXFORD — Former Jacksonville State defensive lineman Chris Hardie — a first-team All-Conference USA pick in 2023 — committed to Ole Miss Sunday, per 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder just finished his redshirt junior season with the Gamecocks, racking up at career-best 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. He had 21.5 sacks and 46.5 tackles for loss in five seasons at Jacksonville State. Hardie is ranked as a three-star transfer by 247Sports and On3.

Ole Miss has added several high-profile transfers this offseason along the defensive front, highlighted by former Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen and former Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen. Ole Miss also returns starting defensive end Jared Ivey and starting defensive tackle J.J. Pegues.