Ole Miss receivers Jordan Watkins, Dayton Wade have 'stepped up to the plate' amid injuries

Sep. 20—OXFORD — While it took a bit for No. 15 Ole Miss to get used to life without senior wide receiver Tre Harris, the results since the early goings of the Tulane game have been nothing but encouraging.

Harris caught a touchdown on the Rebels' first drive against the Green Wave — his fifth touchdown on just eight catches through less than five full quarters of work this season — but was injured on the team's second drive. The Rebels had trouble finding their stride offensively immediately following the injury, with 10 points at halftime and 44 passing yards in the second quarter. But things opened up a bit in the second half in the Rebels' 37-20 victory in New Orleans.

Following another tough first half against Georgia Tech where junior Jaxson Dart threw for just 49 yards. He exploded for 202 passing yards in the second half, and senior wide receivers Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade were a big reason for the staggering yardage increase.

Watkins finished with 119 yards, highlighted by a 68-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Wade caught three passes for 86 yards, which included a late 43-yard grab. Watkins and Wade are averaging 19.3 and 19.5 yards per reception, respectively, and Dart's 18.9 yards per completion and 12.5 yards per attempt both rank second nationally. As a team, Ole Miss averages 18.4 yards per completion, which is fourth in the country.

UTSA transfer receiver Zakhari Franklin and Memphis tight end transfer Caden Prieskorn both took part in the portion of practice open to the media Tuesday. Neither has played yet this season. Harris was at practice as well wearing a no-contact jersey.

The statuses for all of Ole Miss' banged-up receiving options at No. 13 Alabama this weekend are still up in the air. But Watkins and Wade have come up in a big way with their play and could prove be crucial as the Rebels' schedule ramps up for SEC play. That includes their roles as leaders for the younger receivers, too.

"We've stepped up to the plate a lot just being that voice around the room and helping the younger guys," Watkins said. " ... You just have to be a voice in those guys' ear and just encourage them a little bit, as well as doing your job well. Me and D-Wade, we've taken huge steps in our roles and our leadership roles to bring the younger guys along."

Alabama has surrendered seven passing plays of 20 or more yards this season and six of 30 or more yards, according to CFBStats. The latter number is tied for second-most in the SEC.

Watkins and Dart already had a strong connection in 2022; the Louisville transfer caught 40 passes for 449 yards and two touchdowns. The plays down the field have gotten more consistent between the two, and the bond between the two has only been further cemented.

"He's just so reliable, so dependable, comes to work every single day," Dart said. " ... He's like another coach out there. And obviously he's really talented, and he just has a great feel for the game. So, he's definitely a mismatch."

