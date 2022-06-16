Ole Miss Rebels Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Ole Miss Rebels Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Ole Miss Rebels Preview

2022 Ole Miss Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Ole Miss Schedule & Analysis

Jaxson Dart, QB Soph.

Okay, okay, first he actually has to win the job, but he’s got too much talent to not blow up in this offense under this coaching staff.

The 6-2, 220-pounder was a superstar recruit for USC – he was the 2020 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year – comes to Ole Miss after completing 117-of-189 passes for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions, and with 43 rushing yards and two touchdowns last year.

𝐎𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 ❔🦈 pic.twitter.com/X7tHecZm3c — Jaxson Dart (@JaxsonDart) January 30, 2022

AJ Finley, S Sr.

6-3, 205. 168 tackles with six interceptions, 17 broken up passes, and five tackles for loss with three fumble recoveries in three seasons.

Troy Brown, LB Sr.

6-1, 220. 215 career tackles, 6.5 sacks, 31.5 TFL, 5 INT, 17 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries in four years at Central Michigan. Three-time First Team All-MAC

Nick Broeker, OG Sr.

6-5, 315. One of the team’s top pro prospects, the star recruit worked at left tackle over the last two seasons, but will likely kick inside at guard.

Otis Reese, S Sr.

6-3, 225. 114 tackles, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble in two seasons.

Mason Brooks, OT Soph.

6-6, 315. Former WKU tackle who earned First Team All-Conference USA honors last year after being named to the 2020 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA team. He’ll likely step right in and take over the right tackle job.

Cedric Johnson, DE Jr.

6-3, 265. 40 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 11 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 1 forced fumble in two seasons.

Story continues

Zach Evans, RB Jr.

6-0, 215. 146 carries, 1,063 yards (7.3 ypc), 9 TD, 18 catches, 206 yards, 1 TD in 15 games at TCU – he missed half of last season.

Jonathan Mingo, WR Sr.

6-2, 225. 61 career catches – missed more than half of last year – 897 yards (14.7 ypc), 7 TD in three seasons.

Jeremy James, OT Jr.

6-5, 305. Versatile blocker who worked mostly at guard early in his career but moved out to right tackle. Going into his third year as a starter, he might end up at left tackle this season.

Ole Miss Rebels Preview

2022 Ole Miss Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Ole Miss Schedule & Analysis



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1