Ole Miss quarterback room is packed, Brian Kelly accidentally got an extra million dollars & should scholarships be removed from college sports?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger react to a new in-depth article that covered the North Carolina Tar Heels’ athlete NIL situation and more from around the college football landscape.

Before detailing the pros and cons at UNC, the guys react to the Ole Miss Rebels adding two new quarterbacks from the transfer portal. Spencer Sanders joins the team by way of Oklahoma State & Walker Howard joins from LSU. The gang discusses who will likely be leading the Rebels next fall & if any of the team’s current signal callers will leave before then.

After that, the pod gives their thoughts on a New York Times article that details the NIL deals of athletes at the University of North Carolina. While some high level basketball players are making a very healthy amount, other sports on campus could suffer in the long-term. In other money news, LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was accidentally given an extra $1 million from the school.

The show discusses an innovative new flavor of beer stemming from Minnesota. Lastly, college basketball season is heating up, so the podcast gives a brief overview of one of the biggest matchups from this weekend’s SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge.

1:00 The Ole Miss Quarterback Room is loaded

15:11 An in-depth look at the NIL situation at UNC

40:35 Brian Kelly was accidentally paid an extra $1 million by LSU

49:43 Hormel chili and Modist Brewing have developed a chili cheese flavored pilsner

56:10 College Basketball season is starting to heat up

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts