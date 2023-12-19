Ole Miss QB Spencer Sanders academically ineligible vs. Penn State in Peach Bowl | report

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is slated to start the Peach Bowl for Ole Miss, but the Rebels will have a hit to their depth against Penn State.

Senior Spencer Sanders' college career is ending on an inauspicious note, as the quarterback has been deemed academically ineligible, per a report from 247Sports. Sanders, a transfer from Oklahoma State, saw action in nine games this season and threw a total of 29 passes.

Sanders had a solid career with the Cowboys, completing 61% of his passes for 9,553 yards, 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions in Stillwater. He joined a Rebels team with an incumbent starter in Dart who had previously played for USC, and Dart ultimately re-earned the starting job coming into the season.

REQUIRED READING: Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin land South Carolina transfer Juice Wells, former All-SEC WR

"There's always going to be somebody you're competing against, whether it's at this level or the next," Sanders said at the time he joined Ole Miss, per ESPN. "It just helps all of us — the competition — and I'm going to be the oldest one and will do the best I can to help those guys, even after I leave."

Looking ahead for Ole Miss, Walker Howard and Austin Simmons are still on the depth chart behind Dart, and Sanders leaving doesn't shake much up big picture. With the early signing period beginning Wednesday, the recruiting process for 2024 is wrapped for the high-profile names for the most part.

Ole Miss will play Penn State at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 30 as the Rebels try to close out what has been a solid year against the Nittany Lions. A win vs. Penn State would give Ole Miss a program record-11th win this season.

Though Sanders won't be in tow, it should be business as usual for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ole Miss QB Spencer Sanders academically ineligible for Peach Bowl