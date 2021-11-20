Ole Miss QB Matt Corral confirms he's heading to the NFL in 2022

Saturday will be Matt Corral's last home game at Ole Miss.

The Ole Miss QB posted a farewell message ahead of the Rebels' home finale against Vanderbilt. Corral was supposed to be a senior in 2021 but had an extra year of eligibility at his disposal thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. He unsurprisingly won't be using that additional year as he's projected to be an early pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Ole Miss Forever.

Thank you for taking a chance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0iHQFReOt — M A T T Y (@corral_matt) November 20, 2021

Corral could be the top QB taken in the 2022 NFL draft and is also a possible Heisman finalist this season as Ole Miss could finish the regular season at 10-2. Corral has completed two-thirds of his passes for 2,773 yards and 17 touchdowns to two interceptions and has rushed for 523 yards and 10 touchdowns. Only nine players in Power Five conferences are responsible for more touchdowns than Corral.

Ole Miss posted a farewell message to Corral as well on Friday night.

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱: #Hei2man



Thanks for the memories @corral_matt. Let's finish this journey 𝙩𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧. — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 20, 2021

Corral made a big jump from 2020 in the interception column. Corral threw for 3,337 yards in 10 games and completed over 70% of his passes while throwing 29 touchdowns. But he also threw 14 interceptions; six of them came in one game against Arkansas and he also threw five against LSU. Corral had three multi-interception games in 2020. He hasn’t had a single one in 2021.

Corral is currently the No. 4 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at BetMGM. Corral is at +700 to win behind Alabama QB Bryce Young (+175), Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (+225) and Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III (+350).

It's likely that North Carolina QB Sam Howell will enter the 2022 draft and he and Corral could spend the offseason as the main topics of discussion in what's considered to be a weak quarterback draft. Nevada's Carson Strong and Liberty's Malik Willis could also declare for the draft along with Pitt's Kenny Pickett. Pickett may also be a candidate to be the top QB taken in 2022. Yahoo Sports draft analyst Eric Edholm had Pickett the first QB off the board in his late October mock draft.