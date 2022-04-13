Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is meeting with the Eagles on a top-30 predraft visit

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Matt Corral
    American football quarterback

The Eagles are all about doing their due diligence on NFL draft prospects and even after trading and swapping a pick with the Saints, they’re still evaluating quarterbacks.

During a sitdown with the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral confirmed that he’ll have a top-30 predraft visit with Philadelphia among seven other teams with first-round picks.

That visit is taking place on Wednesday, as the confident signal-caller confirmed his arrival.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Corral passed for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions during his final season at Ole Miss, and he accounted for 6,686 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions over his final two seasons.

Corral also displayed his strengths as a dual-threat quarterback, logging 1,120 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground for the Rebels as well.

The Eagles aren’t expected to add a quarterback in the first round, but if Corral starts to slide, don’t be shocked if Howie Roseman makes a move.

