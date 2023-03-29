Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart: ‘I see myself as the starter’

In 2022, former Trojan quarterback Jaxson Dart played for former USC head coach Lane Kiffin with the Ole Miss Rebels. Dart completed 226 of 362 passes at Ole Miss for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 143.6. He also rushed 128 times for 614 yards and another score.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff brought in two talented options under center this offseason: former Oklahoma State veteran Spencer Sanders and former four-star LSU freshman Walker Howard.

(Sanders) is a four-year starter and a first-team All-Big 12 selection. He is expected to dethrone Dart as the QB1, but Dart hasn’t given up in his battle to retain the starting job.

Don’t count out Howard, who played his first season at LSU and transferred to Ole Miss in January. He is going through spring drills. Howard has four years of eligibility remaining.

Dart could have transferred out of Oxford to avoid a battle with two other legitimate contenders for the starting job. Instead, Dart wants to play for Kiffin and succeed as the Rebels’ main man.

“To be honest, I see myself as the starter,” Dart said “I had Year 1 and I kind of established myself. Now I have Year 2 and I’m getting more bonds with the guys on the team and being a leader. I feel like I’ve taken ownership of that and I’m just ready to do my job and I’m loving where I’m at right now. I expect myself to have a great spring and keep performing like I’m performing.”

