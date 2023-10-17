Ole Miss prepping for tough road test against Hugh Freeze, Auburn

Oct. 16—OXFORD — The second-half grind for Ole Miss begins at a place the Rebels have historically struggled.

No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) won two-straight games heading into its bye week and currently sits in third in the SEC West. After the week off, the Rebels travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium where they will face Auburn. The Tigers (3-3, 0-3) have lost three in a row overall, the latest a 30-point defeat to LSU. But Auburn, led by first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, is 35-12 all-time against Ole Miss and 17-3 at home in the series.

The Rebels defeated Auburn 48-34 last season in Oxford but have not won in Auburn, Alabama since 2015 and have emerged victorious just twice there since 2000. A victory against the Tigers would mark consecutive wins against Auburn for the first time since 1952, when the Rebels won the third of three-straight in the series.

Saturday's game will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

"I don't know that answer (why it's hard to play at Auburn). I mean, the analytics support it, certainly, you see our record there," Kiffin said. " ... They're always sold out, fans seem to be in it all the games, from the beginning on, and (they) seem to play there better, especially at night."

Prior to the bye, Ole Miss won games against LSU and Arkansas in vastly different manners. Against LSU, it took a heroic Ole Miss offensive effort to go step-for-step with a Tigers offense that is among the best in the nation. Against the Razorbacks, it was defense that ruled the day.

Over the last week, the emphasis has been on working out the details.

"Tackle better on defense, working on pass defense in the back end and keeping the ball in front of us, limit explosive plays," Kiffin said. "On offense, the run game and being consistent with that and third down."

There is plenty of history between Auburn and Ole Miss and their head coaches.

Kiffin was reportedly courted by Auburn in its latest coaching search before he ultimately inked a new deal at Ole Miss. Auburn eventually hired Freeze, most recently at Liberty but is best known for his tenure with the Rebels from 2012-2016. Freeze went 39-25 and took the team to a pair of New Year's Six games and to four bowls overall. He resigned prior to the 2017 season due to a "pattern of personal misconduct," per CBS Sports.

On the injury front, Kiffin told reporters he would "anticipate" senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins will play. It had been reported that Watkins, who leads Ole Miss with 36 catches and 536 receiving yards, suffered a hand injury last week. Fellow senior receiver Tre Harris left the Arkansas game with an injury and missed time earlier in the season after undergoing surgery.

Ole Miss-Vanderbilt kickoff announced

Ole Miss' homecoming matchup against Vanderbilt on Oct. 28 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

michael.katz@djournal.com