How are Ole Miss players faring in summer baseball so far?

OXFORD — Ole Miss’ 2025 baseball season doesn’t start until February, but there’s still organized college baseball being played this time of year outside of Omaha.

Several Rebels are participating in collegiate wooden bat leagues around the country this summer. The various leagues started at different junctures, so not all the stats will look the same or be comparable.

Ole Miss finished the 2024 season 27-29 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season after winning the national championship in 2022.

Hudson Calhoun: Northwoods League, Kenosha Kingfish

Calhoun appeared in two games for the Rebels as a sophomore, logging 1.1 innings of work with one earned run allowed. Calhoun is 3-0 for the Kingfish and has yet to allow a run in his three starts. He’s logged 17 strikeouts and six walks.

Connor Chisolm: Valley League, Strasburg Express

Chisolm played in one game for Ole Miss as a junior and did not log a hit in his lone at-bat. Chisolm has 12 hits in 10 games for the Express, hitting .293 with five RBIs. He also has nine stolen bases.

Andrew Fischer: Cape Cod League, Brewster Whitecaps

In his first year since transferring from Duke, the slugging third baseman/designated hitter led the Rebels with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs and was a second-team All-SEC selection. Through four games with the Whitecaps, Fischer is hitting .071 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Patrick Galle: Cape Cod League, Wareham Gatemen

Galle made six appearances for Ole Miss as a freshman in 2024, giving up three earned runs in four innings of work. He has pitched two scoreless innings for the Gatemen. He has one strikeout and no walks.

Luke Hill: Cape Cod League, Hyannis Harbor Hawks

The Arizona State transfer played both shortstop and second base for Ole Miss as a sophomore in 2024, finishing the season hitting .291 with three home runs, 27 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Hill has yet to play a game for the Harbor Hawks this summer.

Treyson Hughes: MLB Draft League, State College Spikes.

The Mercer transfer started 40 of the 50 games he played in for the Rebels as a junior and hit .227 with two home runs, 26 RBIs and four stolen bases. He is hitting .302 with a home run, 11 RBIs and six stolen bases in 14 games for the Spikes.

Drew Markle: California Collegiate League, Santa Barbara Foresters

Markle had 12 at-bats as a freshman and finished with one hit. Markle is hitting .192 — with two doubles — and has an RBI and two stolen bases through seven games played.

Campbell Smithwick: Cape Cod League; Chatham Anglers

Smithwick was the Rebels’ opening-day catcher as a freshman this past year and finished the season hitting .266 with one home run and 12 RBIs. Smithwick is off to a hot start this summer, as he is 3 for 6 at the plate through three games with the Anglers with a double. He also has yet to strike out.

Sam Tookoian: Cape Cod League, Harwich Mariners

As a sophomore in 2024, Tookoian appeared in nine games. He gave up five earned runs in 9.2 innings with 16 strikeouts and four walks. Tookoian has pitched in one game for the Mariners and has surrendered two earned runs over 1.2 innings of work.

Judd Utermark: Northwoods League, St. Cloud Rox

Utermark played third base, first base and outfield for Ole Miss as a sophomore, finishing with a .230 average, five home runs and 12 RBIs. He has played in just two games for the Rox and is hitless in three at-bats.