Ole Miss player DeSanto Rollins' lawsuit against football coach Lane Kiffin dismissed

Ole Miss football defensive lineman DeSanto Rollins’ case against Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has been dismissed, according to court documents obtained by the Clarion Ledger, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The lawsuit was dismissed Wednesday by Judge Michael P. Mills of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

The dismissal puts an end to a lawsuit that was filed on Sept. 14. In the initial filing, Rollins, a Black male, said Kiffin kicked him off the team in March while berating him over his mental health issues. He was seeking $10 million in compensatory damages from Kiffin and Ole Miss, and $30 million in punitive damages from Kiffin. He was also seeking a temporary restraining order, as well as an injunction reinstating him, based on the following allegations:

Racial discrimination on the part of Kiffin and Ole Miss

Discrimination on the basis of disability – or perceived disability – on the part of Kiffin and Ole Miss

Sexual discrimination on the part of Ole Miss

Intentional affliction of emotional distress on the part of Kiffin

Negligence and gross negligence on the part of Kiffin and Ole Miss

Kiffin filed a motion on Nov. 9 to get the case dismissed, though Rollins' representation filed an opposing memorandum shortly after. The memorandum alleged that he has not been invited to partake in team activities since a March 21 meeting with Kiffin.

Rollins, a product of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is still listed on the Ole Miss roster. He did not appear in a game for the Rebels in 2023. Between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he appeared in three contests and recorded two tackles.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: DeSanto Rollins' lawsuit against Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin dismissed