Ole Miss, Penn State prepare for Peach Bowl bout

Dec. 29—ATLANTA — Ole Miss has Lane Kiffin on the precipice of its first 11-win season ever. Penn State head coach James Franklin has won 11 games four times in his 10 years leading the Nittany Lions. That model of consistency is something Kiffin and the Rebels are hoping for going forward.

And, in some ways, it all starts at the Peach Bowl.

The No. 11 Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) face No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday. Ole Miss is in its second New Year's Six game in four seasons under Kiffin — and fourth bowl game overall — after not making a bowl game at all since 2015.

"Penn State and Coach Franklin, they've been doing this for a long time. He's been in these type of games for a long time. I think I read something where they are the only team that could win all of them, all the New Year's Six bowls," Kiffin said. "We're kind of new to this."

Both programs have been at or near the top of the mountain in their respective conferences — Franklin won the Big Ten in 2016, the only champion that hasn't been Ohio State or Michigan since then. Ole Miss has yet to beat Alabama under Kiffin, while Penn State has not beaten Ohio State since 2016 and has lost its last three against Michigan.

Beating the cream of the crop is no easy task. Other than the LSU team that featured Joe Burrow, no SEC team has won the SEC other than Alabama or Georgia since Auburn did in 2013. As successful as both programs have been, there is still work to be done.

"It is challenging. But I also think there's that fine line of what we discussed, which is winning 10 games, winning 11 games in a conference like the Big Ten or in the SEC is more challenging on a consistent basis than I think people realize," Franklin said. "Then after that, it's being very, very transparent and honest with yourself and your entire program of what you need to do to take that next step, whether it's recruiting at a higher level out of high school, whether it's going more into the transfer portal."

Rebels, Nittany Lions won't try new tech in Peach Bowl

This bowl season, at least 14 bowl games used in-helmet communication and use tablets on the sidelines, per Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger. Both Franklin and Kiffin told reporters Friday they would not be using the technology in the game.

"We decided on our side not to. Just we're used to a system in college football how it's been, and I don't necessarily with the style that we play that it would be as beneficial to us as maybe it would be to some other people," Kiffin said.

Franklin praises Rebels receivers

Given the fact his team played against prolific Ohio State and Michigan offenses, Franklin's praise for Ole Miss' wide receiver trio of seniors Tre Harris, Dayton Wade and Jordan Watkins holds a lot of weight.

Harris, Wade and Watkins each have at least 700 yards receiving, making Ole Miss one of just three FBS teams with receivers with such numbers. Harris leads the group with 851 yards, followed by Wade with 769 and Watkins with 741.

"When you talk about balance in my mind is also being able to spread the ball around the field, that there's not one receiver that you have to stop," Franklin said. "They've got three receivers that have all been really productive, probably the best combination of production at the receiver position that we've faced this year."

Quotable

"I think the biggest thing is, if you can look at a guy and say, 'Hey, we're going to be equivalent to the top guys that you're talking to and get into it with them and all that. So then, I think the focus now (becomes) they can make the decision for the right reason. It's going to be very hard to say no to Ole Miss right now. But anybody with any intelligence, 'Yeah coach this sounds good, it looks good, I think it can increase my value, but I'm losing out on X, and it's not guaranteed.' ... As soon as you get this equivalent, then, now the scheme matters, then now the culture matters, then now the winning matters. And so you do that, for 90% of these guys, all this doesn't matter. So, I think the biggest sell for Coach Kiff and myself, if we can get this equal, at best — we'll get (the coaching) part over here. That's our job. We're going to make it fun, it's going to be the right scheme and we're going to win football games. But you have to have that, and I think with Walker Jones (of the Grove Collective), I think the administration, I think everybody, the fanbase, everybody jumping on board on that, I think it's pretty special." — Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding on the importance of NIL and all parts of a program being on the same page.

"This was a lot of guys that did come from small schools, but we all did come here with chips on our shoulders knowing that we were damn good ballplayers, and we wanted to come here to show that. ... That was a major chip on my shoulder, to showcase I could do this on the big stage." — Ole Miss senior linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste.

