Ole Miss, Penn State are different. But their coaches agree college football needs change

ATLANTA — Their public speaking styles couldn't be much more different. And they've built their programs in contrasting ways. But Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin and Penn State coach James Franklin can find common ground as two of college football's big-picture thinkers.

They arrived with strong opinions to share on the state of the game Friday when they gathered to preview Saturday's Peach Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN).

Even a silly question about Franklin's preferred Pennsylvania gas station chain became a referendum on modern college football. When he was done explaining that he prefers Wawa to its fierce rival, Sheetz, Franklin invited both chains to involve themselves in Penn State's NIL efforts.

"I'm willing to negotiate if Sheetz or Wawa would like to work with our players moving forward with some NIL opportunities," Franklin said.

"And if they don't respond to his negotiations the way he wants, he's not going to coach the game (Saturday)," Kiffin joked.

Kiffin, in particular, used a healthy portion of his time to break down what he views as a broken system.

"You don't have free agency during the season (at the professional level)," Kiffin said. "That doesn't happen with no parameters around it. And that's what we're dealing with. Talking to coaches around the country dealing with players coming in, they're going to opt out for the game or they're going to transfer if they don't play this many plays or they don't get this much money. I mean, what are we talking about?

"Ask NFL teams, if they were getting ready to start the playoffs, would they ever put free agency right before it?"

Kiffin and Franklin's other concerns included: The diminished importance of National Signing Day, a system that does not incentivize players to stay and develop where they sign, a new ruling allowing players to freely transfer multiple times, the absence of contracts tying players down and the deemphasis of academics.

"Transfer portal windows, NIL, I think all these things have changed," Franklin said. "So that's one of the more difficult things is I think in the previous structure, you could kind of rely on past experiences, but this has been a moving target. I think we're both trying kind of different approaches and trying to figure out what is the best thing for both of our programs."

Kiffin said it outright, and not for the first time: He exploits the current college football ecosystem at Ole Miss (10-2), despite his distaste for it. Conversely, Penn State (10-2) has managed to maintain a more traditional roster-building model, making the Peach Bowl on Saturday an interesting contrast.

PORTAL POWER: How a collective is fueling Ole Miss football's push to make 2024 College Football Playoff

The Rebels and Nittany Lions clash intriguingly on the field, too. Ole Miss carries Kiffin's reputation for coaching explosive offenses into a game against college football's third-best scoring defense in Penn State.

As it relates to college football's need for a more sustainable system, though, both programs are aligned.

"To me, that's a long conversation of a lot of different areas of a system that's very broke," Kiffin said.

"It needs to happen, and I think it needs to happen quickly," Franklin said. "Right now there's no parameters. There's no guardrails. And I don't really feel like it's in anybody's best interests."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Penn State's James Franklin want college football change