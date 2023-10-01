Ole Miss outlasts LSU in game that featured 104 points

The defenses rested on Saturday when LSU played Ole Miss in SEC action.

And though it took a stop by Ole Miss as the Tigers attempted a last-gasp scoring drive, the final of 55-49 says it all.

Ole Miss outlasted LSU in a game that saw 1,343 yards of total offense.

Ole Miss had 706, going over 300 on the ground and in the air.

Ole Miss overcame a 49-40 deficit by scoring the last 15 points on a Jaxson Dart pass and run by the quarterback. For good measure, Ole Miss added a 2-point conversion.

Ole Miss scoring there is a great thing for LSU. Only way they were going to have a chance to win this game. 39 seconds and 2 timeouts. Jayden Daniels has a huge moment. pic.twitter.com/WeZ7G1Hc4c — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 1, 2023

Dart and Jayden Daniels each threw 4 touchdown passes.

Four receivers went over the 100-yard mark and each school had a running back crack the century mark.

Jayden Daniels’ final pass is incomplete and Ole Miss beats LSU in a 55-49 shootout. Ole Miss outscored LSU 21-7 in the fourth quarter and scored 2 TDs in the final 5:09. LSU got to the Ole Miss 16 on the final drive but got backed up by a pair of false starts. pic.twitter.com/cJeP5Er2oj — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire