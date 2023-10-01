Advertisement

Ole Miss outlasts LSU in game that featured 104 points

Barry Werner
The defenses rested on Saturday when LSU played Ole Miss in SEC action.

And though it took a stop by Ole Miss as the Tigers attempted a last-gasp scoring drive, the final of 55-49 says it all.

Ole Miss outlasted LSU in a game that saw 1,343 yards of total offense.

Ole Miss had 706, going over 300 on the ground and in the air.

Ole Miss overcame a 49-40 deficit by scoring the last 15 points on a Jaxson Dart pass and run by the quarterback. For good measure, Ole Miss added a 2-point conversion.

Dart and Jayden Daniels each threw 4 touchdown passes.

Four receivers went over the 100-yard mark and each school had a running back crack the century mark.

