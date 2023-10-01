Ole Miss outlasts LSU football in wild high-scoring affair in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. – To call it a track meet wouldn't have done it justice.

No. 12 LSU football's matchup against No. 20 Ole Miss on Saturday was like watching NASCAR on cleats or Formula 1 on turf.

No defense, just points, points and more points.

But it was a play made by Ole Miss’ defense that ultimately led to a 55-49 victory over the Tigers.

LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) had the ball at around midfield with a two-point lead when quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked on third-and-5, forcing LSU to punt the ball away. Eight plays later, Ole Miss took the lead.

LSU made one more push toward the end zone. The Tigers got inside the Rebels 30-yard line with two shots to the end zone in the final seconds but couldn’t convert.

Make no mistake: Saturday was a disastrous night for LSU's defense and a glorious night for its offense. The Tigers produced 637 yards but their defense surrendered 711.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) made the big plays on defense late, not LSU. And that was enough for the upset victory.

Run all over

LSU's defense couldn't stop anything in the first half.

The Tigers allowed 387 total yards, including 242 passing and 145 rushing in the first half. Ole Miss scored on five of its first six possessions and averaged 9 yards per play.

It was a disaster for LSU defensive coordinator Matt House. The Tigers missed tackles, left Ole Miss receivers open all over the field and couldn't apply any pressure on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Brian Thomas Jr. continues to shine

Malik Nabers may be the star, but Brian Thomas Jr. has been just as impressive for the Tigers as of late.

Thomas had six catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns Saturday ... in the first half. Daniels found him time and time again against Ole Miss' subpar secondary. Daniels completed 12 consecutive passes at one point in the first half.

By the time halftime rolled around, LSU only trailed by three despite a horrific performance from its defense.

