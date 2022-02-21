Ole Miss up to No. 3, Mississippi State drops to No. 7 in latest D1Baseball Top 25

Feb. 21—Ole Miss is up to No. 3 in this week's D1Baseball rankings while Mississippi State falls to No. 7.

Ole Miss opened its season up on a perfect note, sweeping Charleston Southern and moving up from No. 5 in the preseason rankings. The Rebels outscored their opponent 32-6 across the three game slate.

Mississippi State took a dip from No. 4 after dropping two of three against Long Beach State — a team that jumped from No. 24 to No. 12 in the poll.

MSU's offense struggled in its opening two games, scoring just three runs, but came to life in the series finale for 12 runs to avoid the sweep.

Weather permitting, both teams are scheduled to return to action Tuesday.

Mississippi State is slated to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff while Ole Miss welcomes in Arkansas State.

First pitch times are currently 3 p.m. in Starkville and 4 p.m. in Oxford.

This weekend, MSU has a series at Dudy Noble Field against Northern Kentucky while Ole Miss plays host to VCU.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.