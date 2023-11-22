Ole Miss moves up to No. 12 in latest CFP rankings as Egg Bowl looms

Nov. 21—OXFORD — Ole Miss moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. 12 in Tuesday's poll.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) are coming off a 35-3 home win over Louisiana-Monroe. Ole Miss is the fourth-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Missouri.

Ole Miss debuted at No. 10 in this year's CFP rankings and to No. 9 before dropping to No. 13 following a 52-17 loss at two-time defending national champion Georgia. The Rebels rebounded with a dominant win over the Warhawks on Senior Day at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium last Saturday. Ole Miss led 7-3 at halftime before blowing the game open with touchdowns on three-straight drives in the third quarter, all passing scores from junior quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart finished 24 of 31 for 310 yards and three touchdowns. The Rebels' defense held ULM to 258 total yards of offense, including 66 passing yards. It was the second time the defense held an opposing offense to less than 70 passing yards in a game this year.

The Rebels are in the mix for a second New Year's Six Bowl in three years but could use a bit of help from teams in front of them in the latest rankings. Losses by 11 No. Penn State (vs. Michigan State this weekend) and/or No. 9 Missouri (vs. Arkansas this weekend) would help the Rebels' cause. Ole Miss is currently projected to play in the Citrus Bowl by ESPN, CBS Sports and Fox Sports.

The Rebels made bowl games in each of head coach Lane Kiffin's first three seasons, playing in the Outback Bowl in 2020-21, the Sugar Bowl in 2021-22 and the Texas Bowl in 2022-23. With one more victory, Kiffin would become the second coach in program history with multiple 10-win seasons (John Vaught). A win Thursday would mark the second 10-win regular season in program history (2021).

Ole Miss plays Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6) in the Egg Bowl Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

michael.katz@djournal.com