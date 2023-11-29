Ole Miss moves up to No. 11 in CFP rankings as bowl selection looms

Nov. 28—OXFORD — Ole Miss moved up to No. 11 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023-24 season. The final rankings, which will determine the Rebels' (10-2, 6-2 SEC) postseason fate, will be released Sunday following the completion of conference title games.

Ole Miss just completed its second 10-win regular season in program history (2021), which was capped off by a 17-7 Egg Bowl victory over Mississippi State on Thanksgiving. The Rebels a have chance to win 11 games for the first time in program history with their bowl game. Head coach Lane Kiffin became just the second Rebels coach to have multiple 10-win seasons.

The Rebels are in the mix for a second New Year's Six bowl game in three years and received a bit of help with Louisville's loss to Kentucky over the weekend. Ole Miss will still most likely need to jump No. 10 Penn State and No. 9 Missouri in the final rankings CFP standings to ensure a spot in a New Year's Six game.

A big part of the next week and subsequent rankings will be the resumes and optics of each team vying for a major bowl spot. According to ESPN's College Football Power Index, Ole Miss finished the regular season with the No. 5 strength of schedule in the nation. Penn State finished 27th and Missouri 29th. The Rebels also finished with the No. 8 strength of record; Missouri was 10th and Penn State 11.

Penn State has one win over a team currently ranked in the CFP poll (Iowa) while Missouri has two (Tennessee and Kansas State). Ole Miss has wins over No.22 Tulane and No. 13 LSU

The Rebels are currently projected to play in the Citrus Bowl by CBS Sports, 247Sports and ESPN. On3's Andy Staples projects Ole Miss to play in the Cotton Bowl.

