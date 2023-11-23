Ole Miss-Mississippi State live score updates from Egg Bowl at Davis Wade Stadium

STARKVILLE — Rivalry week has arrived, meaning the focus in the Magnolia State shifts to Starkville, where Mississippi State football welcomes Ole Miss to Davis Wade Stadium for the Egg Bowl.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) enter the matchup hoping to keep their hopes of a New Year’s Six bowl alive. Ole Miss sits at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff ranking (No. 12 in US LBM Coaches Poll and AP poll) needing a win and some help to move up. Coach Lane Kiffin’s squad likely needs two among Missouri, Penn State, Oregon State and Louisville to lose in hopes of jumping up.

For the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6), Thursday marks the end of a rough regular season – though an upset would clinch a 14th straight bowl berth. Mississippi State’s search for Zach Arnett’s replacement looms over the matchup, but interim coach Greg Knox is insistent the Bulldogs are focused on winning a “state title” after beating Southern Miss last week.

MSU won last year’s Egg Bowl in Oxford. Ole Miss won the previous two.

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Ole Miss-Mississippi State will air live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State start?

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Ole Miss-Mississippi State kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 22

Spread: Ole Miss (-10)

Over/under: 54.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -400 | Mississippi State +300

Ole Miss football 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 12 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Ole Miss 35, Louisiana Monroe 3 Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State*

Mississippi State football 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 MSU 48, SE Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 MSU 31, Arizona 24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 12 LSU 41, MSU 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, MSU 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 10 Alabama 40, MSU 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 MSU 41, Western Michigan 28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 MSU 7, Arkansas 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, MSU 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Kentucky 24, MSU 3* Saturday, Nov. 11 Texas A&M 51, MSU 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 MSU 41, Southern Miss 20 Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 13 Ole Miss*

