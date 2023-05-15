Ole Miss, Mississippi State football included in 4-star Jamonta Waller's top 10

Four-star edge rusher Jamonta Waller of Picayune has released his top football schools on Saturday with Ole Miss and Mississippi State still in the hunt.

The senior also included Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Penn State.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Waller is the No. 2 recruit in the state and No. 9-ranked edge rusher nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's the No. 102 overall ranked recruit. He also received offers from Arkansas, LSU and Missouri among others.

Waller helped lead the Maroon Tide (15-0) to a perfect season that finished with a 31-21 victory over West Point to win consecutive MHSAA Class 5A championships.

Waller finished with 106 tackles, 24 for loss, 11.5 sacks, 31 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and an interception in 15 games. He had 85 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, 18 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in 12 games as a sophomore.

Waller joins Ole Miss commitment Chris Davis another Picayune target for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Davis, the No. 16 recruit in the state, committed in March. Kiffin also recruited Class of 2023 running back Dante Dowdell heavily last fall. Dowdell signed and enrolled early with Oregon.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jamonta Waller includes Ole Miss, Mississippi State football in top 10