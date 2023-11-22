Ole Miss-Mississippi State: Who has the edge?

Nov. 22—Quarterbacks

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is among the nation's most efficient passers. After a slow start against Louisiana-Monroe, Dart found his stride, throwing three touchdowns in the third quarter en route to a 310-yard passing performance. He's thrown for 2,889 yards, 19 touchdowns, five interceptions and has an additional 345 yards and seven touchdowns rushing. Mississippi State's Will Rogers returned to action against Southern Miss and threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 12 of 27 passing. He's thrown 12 touchdowns to four interceptions in seven games this season.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running backs

Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins is 67 yards away from the second-straight 1,000-yard season to open his career. Ulysses Bentley IV hasn't been a slouch either with 458 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. Jo'Quavious Marks leads the Bulldogs with 534 rushing yards and is also third on the team with 19 catches.

Edge: Ole Miss

Wide receivers/tight ends

Three Ole Miss receivers have 700 yards or more receiving, led by Tre Harris' 824. Harris also leads the team with eight touchdown catches, and his 18.73 yards per catch is 15th nationally. Tight end Caden Prieskorn has come on of late and caught his first touchdown with the Rebels over the weekend. Lideatrick Griffin and Zavion Thomas lead the way for Mississippi State with a combined 79 catches for 1,035 yards and five touchdowns.

Edge: Ole Miss

Offensive line

The Rebels' offensive line has taken its lumps, and that was the case against ULM as well. The starting five was reshuffled due to injuries, and the unit struggled at times early, particularly in pass protection. If healthy, Ole Miss' offensive line is solid and is particularly good in the running game. Mississippi State and Ole Miss given up the exact same amount of sacks (25). The Bulldogs average 151.4 yards rushing per game, good for 76th nationally.

Edge: Ole Miss

Defensive line

Ole Miss is third in the SEC in sacks per game (tied for eighth nationally) and is led by Cedric Johnson and Jared Ivey's 5.5 sacks each. Mississippi State's leaders in sacks are both linebackers, with Jaden Crumedy leading defensive linemen with 2.5 sacks. The Bulldogs have a better run defense, however, which is partially anchored up front.

Edge: Ole Miss

Linebackers

While Ole Miss' linebackers have come on as the season has progressed, Mississippi State's duo of Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson are about as good as any in the country. Watson has a team-high 10 sacks while Johnson has six. The two have a combined 233 tackles and 26.5 tackles for loss this season.

Edge: Mississippi State

Secondary

The Rebels and Bulldogs give up about the same amount of yardage per game through the air — 221.2 and 214.5 yards, respectively — but Ole Miss has given up six less touchdown passes. The Rebels have passing efficiency defense of 129.42, which is fifth in the SEC. Mississippi State is second-to-last at 148.80. Ole Miss is tied for the SEC lead with 12 interceptions; the Bulldogs are tied for second-to-last with seven.

Edge: Ole Miss

Special teams

Both teams have been solid in the kicking game and have had their ups and downs as far as punting is concerned. Mississippi State is 18th nationally with 12.69 yards per punt return and ranks 13th nationally in yards per kick return at 24.32 yards.

Edge: Mississippi State

