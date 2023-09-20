Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban, Alabama with Taylor Swift 'Castles Crumbling' lyrics

Lane Kiffin appeared to (jokingly) call his shot that Nick Saban's college football dynasty at Alabama is coming to an end.

The Ole Miss coach on Tuesday reposted a video of Taylor Swift performing her song "Castles Crumbling" on X —formerly known as Twitter — ahead of the 16th-ranked Rebels' (3-0, 0-0 SEC) road game against the 12-ranked Crimson Tide (2-1, 0-0). It appears to be directly related to the notion that Saban's Alabama dynasty is over following a Week 2 loss to Texas and lackluster Week 3 victory over USF.

Swift's song starts with the following lyrics:

"Once, I had an empire in a golden age / I was held up so high, I used to be great / They used to cheer when they saw my face / Now, I fear I have fallen from grace."

"Castles Crumbling" isn't exactly one of Swift's most popular songs and — considering Kiffin's history of social media antics — this looks like a pointed example of masterful trolling toward his former boss. (To be fair, Kiffin interacted with multiple Swift posts on Tuesday).

The Crimson Tide appear to have taken a step back from their dominance of recent years, suffering a 34-24 loss to the Longhorns and former Saban assistant Steve Sarkisian in Week 2. The following week, they struggled with a Bulls team that entered the game as a 30-plus-point underdog.

The quarterback position has also been a concern. Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season but was benched in Week 3 as backups Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson struggled. Saban has since named Milroe the starter against the Rebels, despite his benching on Saturday.

Kiffin's "Castles Crumbling" subtweet isn't the only time this week he has seemingly trolled Saban and Alabama. He also claimed on Sunday that the Crimson Tide's defense appeared to be run by secondary coach Travaris Robinson, not defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Saban refuted Kiffin's claim.

The Rebels coach followed with another Alabama-related post on Tuesday, reacting to a picture of Saban standing on a water cooler while addressing the team. The picture shows a team assistant — it appears to be chief operating officer Ellis Ponder — focused on making sure Saban doesn't fall.

Kiffin replied to the post with a laughing emoji and a facepalm emoji.

Kiffin, who acknowledges he probably tweets too much (according to his cover photo on X), is in his fourth season as coach of Ole Miss. He maintains an admiration for Saban, whom he worked under as offensive coordinator from 2014-16.

But it appears no one is safe from a classic social media troll job.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban with Taylor Swift song lyrics