Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin raises student-athlete concerns in wake of schools exiting Pac-12

Taking the lead from an Arizona State softball player, Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin took the opportunity Tuesday to criticize former Pac-12 schools for leaving the conference for greener pastures.

Kiffin responded to a social media post from ASU sophomore Shannon Cunningham, who said she "chose to play in the PAC-12 because of the ability to play close to home and in front of family. I chose the PAC so my family didn’t have to worry about far travel or giving up all their vacation time just to come see me."

Kiffin previously was the head coach at Southern Cal, which will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. And he hasn't been shy about expressing opinions about his former conference.

"Sorry they obviously didn’t think about how it would affect the ones that actually have to play, travel, and go to class the next day!!" Kiffin said in Tuesday's post.

Somewhat curiously, Kiffin tagged the Pac-12 in the post, despite directing his ire at the schools who are no longer part of the conference.

Of course, social media being what it is, many of the responses to Kiffin's comments called him out for not only that, but for frequently changing jobs − from Tennessee to USC to Florida Atlantic to Ole Miss in an 11-year span − in pursuit of greener pastures for himself.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin answers reporters' questions at SEC Media Day last month in Nashville.

