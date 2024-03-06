Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin was never serious candidate to replace Nick Saban at Alabama | Report

Despite years of speculation he could ultimately succeed Nick Saban at Alabama, Ole Miss football coach and former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin reportedly was never "seriously in the mix" to replace him in Tuscaloosa, per a Wednesday report by ESPN.

ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday reported on the whirlwind created by Saban's retirement on Jan. 10 — including the candidates Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne immediately considered to replace the coaching legend.

Kiffin is widely credited with modernizing Alabama's offense under Saban, and has experienced success in the SEC with the Rebels, going 34-15 and leading the program to two double digit-win seasons in 2021 and 2023. Despite that success and familiarity with the Crimson Tide program, he reportedly was not a serious candidate to replace him. Nor was Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, a walk-on wideout at Alabama who won a title with the program in 1992.

However, another potential Saban replacement candidate out of the ACC, Mike Norvell of Florida State, could have opened the door for Kiffin to leave Oxford. Had Alabama landed the Seminoles' football coach — one of two coaches ESPN identified as leading candidates to replace Saban, alongside Washington's Kalen DeBoer — FSU considered Kiffin to be a "prime candidate" to replace Norvell.

Per Low, Florida State officials feared Norvell was close to accepting the Alabama job early on Friday, Jan. 12, and that the university was "poised to move quickly" to replace him. Kiffin would have been among the top targets available. As it stood, Norvell would remain at FSU, which he confirmed later in the day.

"You respect the place. You respect the position," Norvell said of Alabama, via ESPN. "At the end of the day, it still comes down to the right fit. It still comes down to the place you want to be."

Kiffin, of course, spent three years coaching in the state of Florida, leading FAU to a 26-13 record from 2017-19, a span of time that also included two Conference USA titles. His experience as a head coach and recruiting in the state of Florida may have been factors in him being a leading candidate to replace Norvell at Florida State.

As it stands, Alabama ultimately landed former DeBoer (Byrne declined to comment to ESPN whether it was he or Norvell who topped his list of candidates). Kiffin now heads into Year 5 at Ole Miss not only coming off a program-record 11-win season, but also with a top-25 high school recruiting class and top overall transfer class.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin wasn't Alabama candidate, could have been FSU target | report