Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin on growth of Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson: 'He gets bigger every year'

OXFORD — Containing Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has been difficult for Ole Miss football over the last two years.

Jefferson, from nearby Sardis, threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-51 Rebels victory in 2021 while also picking up 85 yards on the ground. In 2022, Jefferson's Razorbacks put up 35 first-half points in a 42-27 win. He threw for 168 yards and another trio of TDs in that game, which was decided by halftime.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was asked how he's seen the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Jefferson grow as a quarterback on Monday as the Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) look toward a clash with Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

"Growth? I mean, he gets bigger every year," Kiffin said. "This guy, he's so hard to bring down and so challenging to play against. He always brings his A-game against us, also. So, you know, we gotta tackle really well. We've gotta cover, because he makes so many plays out of rhythm via scrambling. He has really good vision down the field and very good accuracy."

Jefferson, one of the most physical quarterbacks in college football, weighed in at 228 pounds as a freshman in 2019. He moved up to 236 pounds the following season and 245 pounds in 2022. He is one of a select group of quarterbacks who can go through defenders instead of around them.

In five games so far this season, he's completed 68% of his passes for 1,050 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's carried the ball 65 times for just 125 yards after rushing for over 600 yards in each of the previous two campaigns.

However, the Rebels' defense has proven vulnerable to the run game at times. LSU's Jayden Daniels rushed for 99 yards last week in Ole Miss' 55-49 victory.

