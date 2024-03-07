Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin would be in 'College Football 25' for free: 'I would just let them do it'

EA Sports' highly anticipated college football game, slated to come out in the summer for the first iteration in over 10 years, has a lot of the hallmarks of a love letter to the players. But at least one coach wants to be involved.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told On3's Andy Staples on Wednesday he would like to appear in "EA Sports College Football 25" — often referred to as "NCAA 25" by fans of the series. The game is not presently planning to include analogs to schools' coaches. But Kiffin would like to be in it — so much, in fact, he said he would do it for free.

"I would let them do it without any deal,” Kiffin said, per On3. “I would just let them do it.”

It isn't just a magnanimous call, however. Kiffin has a practical reason for wanting to appear as well.

“My brain thinks about, ‘What would help in recruiting?’" he said. "If you did pay me for that, I wouldn’t want it. I’d want you to put it into our NIL.”

Part of being a college football coach in the current climate is constantly marketing your program, and few coaches are more effective at that than Kiffin. From his constant geotagging through photographs to his playful jabs online, Kiffin has no issues putting himself out there to sell players on coming to Oxford.

In addition to recruiting, Ole Miss is also hyperactive in the transfer portal. Kiffin has no issue adapting to the modern game.

"EA Sports College Football 25," which will provide another update in May, just offers him another opportunity to do so, which he is clearly looking to embrace.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin would be in 'College Football 25' for free