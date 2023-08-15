Ole Miss to Kentucky, why these 4 SEC football teams can be party wreckers

Voters in college football's two major polls agree: Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee are the SEC's top teams entering the season. That's two teams per division.

Outside of that quartet, who are the SEC's party wreckers? We're talking teams that can finish better than their projection in the division standings, spring a couple of upsets and maybe even spoil the College Football Playoff hopes of a preseason frontrunner.

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams examine the credentials of four potential disruptors in the SEC. Then, they poke holes in each of these teams' chances of playing spoiler.

Here's the pitch for Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Missouri being disruptors within the SEC, and a rebuttal to each.

Ole Miss

Case for the Rebels: Lane Kiffin once again used transfers to upgrade Ole Miss, particularly at the offensive skill positions. Former Group of Five standouts Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin join returner Jordan Watkins to form a formidable receiving corps. Caden Prieskorn, a Memphis transfer, will upgrade the tight ends. The offensive line is veteran. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is poised for improvement. Oh, and we almost forgot: Quinshon Judkins is bona fide stud. The defense may not be dominant, but coordinator Pete Golding should spark improvement, and the defensive front offers something to like.

Case against: Remember what happened to Ole Miss last season after the schedule stiffened? The Rebels fizzled. And the schedule will be tougher this year. Dart had an up and down first season as Ole Miss' starter, and a mediocre Rebels defense means they need a star quarterback to complement Judkins.

Kentucky

Case for Kentucky: UK's defense wasn't the issue throughout last season's stumble to the finish, and that unit returned enough production to remain dependable. Devin Leary offers the promise of a quarterback upgrade, and this is maybe the best collection of wide receiving talent Mark Stoops has ever had. Transfer running back Ray Davis is a bell cow in the backfield. Plus, Liam Coen is back to coordinate an offense that fared much better under him in 2021 than it did during his year away to the NFL.

Case against: All that skill-position talent sounds great. Who's going to block for them? Kentucky's offensive line was a bugaboo last year. The O-line is veteran. But, improved? That remains to be seen. Overall depth could become an issue. Plus, UK returned just two starters off the secondary that powered last year's defense.

Texas A&M

Case for Texas A&M: Calling the Aggies a disruptor and not a heavyweight almost feels wrong given the amount of talent they return. But, they're ranked No. 25 in the coaches' poll and No. 23 by the AP, so, if the shoe fits ... No team returns more production than the Aggies. Their defensive line, in particular, is loaded. The wide receiver room will add a healthy Ainias Smith to the combo of Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III, positioning that group among the SEC's best. Conner Weigman showed promise as a freshman quarterback last season, and he should benefit working with coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Case against: It's tough to refute the idea of the Aggies being a thorn in the SEC. One possible hurdle: Weigman didn't exactly torch any opponents last season. His trajectory is uncertain. Also, Petrino and Jimbo Fisher might butt heads.

Missouri

Case for Missouri: The Tigers lost in strange fashion to Auburn and Kentucky in 2022. Flip those results, and Missouri would have won eight games. Only A&M returns more production than the Tigers. Their defense was solid last year, and eight starters return. Wide receiver Luther Burden is a potential breakout star. Offseason surgery could transform quarterback Brady Cook. If he doesn't improve, Missouri has improved backup options in Jake Garcia and Sam Horn.

Case against: Missouri's offensive line remains a stumbling block. Add in a quarterback who ranks in the bottom half of the SEC, and that's a tough combination. The defense should keep Missouri in games, but there's not enough firepower on offense. That's a recipe for more close losses.

Later in the episode

– Toppmeyer's SEC quarterback rankings go under review, with Adams thinking one SEC East quarterback, in particular, got snubbed. Plus, what's got Nick Saban smiling so much this preseason?

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

