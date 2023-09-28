Ole Miss' Juice Kiffin challenges Uga, Smokey in hilarious tweet about best live dog mascots

When it comes to talking trash, the only person in the SEC who can compare to Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin isn't a person at all. It's his dog, Juice.

The canine companion to the Kiffin family has proven that several times over in recent years, with the most recent example coming at the expense of his fellow canines: Georgia's Uga, Tennessee's Smokey, Texas A&M's Reveille and Washington's Dubs. Juice (or the person running his X account), took umbrage with a tweet from the Peach Bowl account that suggested he wasn't one of the top dogs in college football.

"How many of them fetch the tee?" Juice's response read. "Didn’t think so."

How many of them fetch the tee? Didn’t think so https://t.co/6GtMATDqc5 — Juice Kiffin (@JuiceKiffin) September 27, 2023

While it's true Juice isn't Ole Miss' official mascot, he's still clearly a beloved part of the culture Kiffin has built in Oxford. It's also true his ability to fetch the tee is a notable factor in any discussions of college football's best dogs.

Here's a look at the yellow lab in action during the Rebels' Week 1 victory over Mercer, on Sept. 2:

Either way, it's important to remember: They're all good dogs, Juice.

